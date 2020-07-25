Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us in our forums!
Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Stay in a Hobbit House… in Spain! https://t.co/LMyCaiHXgI
    about 8 hours ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Lord of the Rings SDCC update: JA Bayona is CURRENTLY filming in New Zealand, the biggest production in the world t… https://t.co/9W428cw77P
    about 18 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Starting now on @HBO 6! https://t.co/TewlFbsCYN
    about 1 day ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop Comic-Con at Home Day 5

July 25, 2020 at 12:10 am by elessar  - 

Our friends at Weta Workshop have created a fun line of collectibles called “Figures of Fandom”. To date it has only included characters from other franchises and didn’t include any characters from Middle-earth. Today this has changed, and I think all of you will love these new collectibles.

This line takes Middle-earth and adds a fun twist on the collectibles we’ve previously seen from Weta. These collectibles are made of PVC and should be priced in a range of $100-$120. The first two Middle-earth characters from this line, that Fans will be able to add to their collections, are Gandalf the White and The Witch-king of Angmar, which are expected to become available later in 2020. Once we have more information, about the pre-order for these two collectibles, we will let you know. Edit: Our friends at Weta surprised us and these two are now up for pre-order at $120 and shipping in Jan 2021.


Posted in Collectibles, ComicCon, ComicCon at Home, Conventions, Merchandise, TheOneRing.net Community, Weta Collectibles, WETA Workshop on July 25, 2020 by
The Floor Plan from WETA Workshop

Leave a Reply