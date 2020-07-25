Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop Comic-Con at Home Day 5

at 12:10 am by July 25, 202012:10 am by elessar

Our friends at Weta Workshop have created a fun line of collectibles called “Figures of Fandom”. To date it has only included characters from other franchises and didn’t include any characters from Middle-earth. Today this has changed, and I think all of you will love these new collectibles.

This line takes Middle-earth and adds a fun twist on the collectibles we’ve previously seen from Weta. These collectibles are made of PVC and should be priced in a range of $100-$120. The first two Middle-earth characters from this line, that Fans will be able to add to their collections, are Gandalf the White and The Witch-king of Angmar, which are expected to become available later in 2020. Once we have more information, about the pre-order for these two collectibles, we will let you know. Edit: Our friends at Weta surprised us and these two are now up for pre-order at $120 and shipping in Jan 2021.