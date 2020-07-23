Join us on Facebook!
Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop Comic-Con at Home Day 4

July 23, 2020 at 10:44 pm by elessar  - 

We have a Cave Troll!

It has been 20 years since a Cave Troll statue was available for fans to purchase without having to search the secondary market. Today our friends at Weta Workshop have unveiled a brand new Cave Troll statue in conjunction with the 20th Anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring. This statue is off the freaking charts awesome! If you’re like me, and had a Cave Troll sized hole in your collection, that problem is now solved.

Today’s artist corner video allows folks to get to know a pretty awesome guy, Leonard Ellis, who is the Collectibles Team Leader at Weta.

Posted in Collectibles, ComicCon, ComicCon at Home, Conventions, Merchandise, TheOneRing.net Community, Weta Collectibles, WETA Workshop on July 23, 2020
