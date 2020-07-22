Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Comic-Con at Home Day 3

at 9:33 pm by July 22, 20209:33 pm by elessar

If you’re fond of the Mini Epic line of collectibles from our friends at Weta Workshop then today is your day. Fans can expect to see three new Mini Epics, which will be available to order in the next few months.

The second character from The Hobbit Trilogy will be Radagast the Brown with his friend Sebastian.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy will be getting two new amazing epics characters today. Collectors can expect to add Eowyn and Arwen who, as you can see, both look awesome. As soon as we have firm pre-order dates we will let you know.