Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Online Comic-Con Day 2

July 21, 2020 at 9:34 pm by elessar  - 

Our friends at Weta Workshop have stated that they wanted to go big or go home with this years Master Collection statue. They did that and then some. This year The Hobbit Trilogy gets to join the other Master Collection pieces with Thranduil: The Woodland King. You’re literally not going to find a bigger piece ever made by Weta, and as you will see in one of the videos below it gives you multiple display options. Fans that get this when it goes up for pre-order are, I think, in for a treat when it arrives. It is simply a stunning piece.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Chronicles

