Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Comic-Con at Home Day 1

at 8:19 pm by July 20, 20208:19 pm by elessar

As many of you are aware, there isn’t going to be an in-person Comic-Con this year due to Covid-19. So our friends at Weta Workshop are doing what they can to help make that easier. They’re bringing the goodies to us virtually and we’re going to be bringing you daily videos as and when these new items are released, giving you a virtual recap.

Fans right now can order this years exclusive Gollum Mini-Epic variant for $29. Also teased, but not up for order yet, is the largest Mini-Epic yet, of Smaug. This dragon is very cool and fun.

Weta Workshop have also announced a new line of 1:6 statues. These new classic statues look amazing and are a great way to start the 20th Anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring. Fans can Order Gandalf the Grey and the Ringwraith right now for $349 with an expected ship date of February 2021.

Finally, if you want to know what it takes to paint these superb pieces, paint master supreme Jules German of Weta has an awesome video showing the steps, and he teases about an upcoming piece in the video.