Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us in our 24 Hour Chatroom!
Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Middle-earth March Madness 2020 GRAND FINAL! https://t.co/Xbd9lEMbsJ https://t.co/cvSSNIUqZj
    about 2 hours ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: I'm now streaming on Twitch! Playing Talk Shows https://t.co/LWNHMc0YuD
    about 12 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Elite 8 RESULTS show LIVE! Middle-earth March Madness voting revealed! https://t.co/isifkBzOna
    about 13 hours ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

12 hours left to vote in Middle-earth March Madness Elite Eight!

April 11, 2020 at 7:39 am by greendragon  - 

The Quarter Final of Middle-earth March Madness 2020 is now on; but it closes this evening! If you want your voice to be heard, don’t delay – vote now!

In the Elite Eight round, each of the four brackets has its final contest, before the victors go on to meet the winners of other categories. So there are four fights currently ongoing; two are very close, and two have fairly wide margins…

If you’re a lover of the Argonath, you should know that right now, the scene where the Fellowship sail past those mighty kings of old has only 30% against the Lighting of the Beacons scene. Likewise (and this one really surprises me!) the charge of the Rohirrim is currently trouncing Gandalf vs the Balrog, two thirds to one third. But a lot can change in a day! If you want to see the Argonath or Gandalf and the Balrog go through to the Semi Final, rally your troups and get them to VOTE!

Will it be Pippin or Gimli who comes out on top from the Laughter bracket? ‘Second Breakfast’ is in the lead just now, over ‘Would you like me to find you a box’ – but there are only 100 votes in it! The same margin stands between Boromir’s death and ‘You bow to no one’ – which of these two will turn the tide and sail on through to the Final Four?

Pippin with apple

A reminder of our Elite Eight pairings:

Tune in to our facebook page at 10pm ET TONIGHT to watch our live results show! But meanwhile, push for the result YOU want by sharing, tweeting, getting your friends involved, and voting!

Then come back here tomorrow morning to vote for the Final Four; and to find out about a very EXCITING GIVEAWAY we’ll be doing, for those who are joining in with March Madness this year! Love the Balrog? You’ll definitely want to stay tuned….

Click here to vote now in the Quarter Final.


Posted in Calendar, Characters, Events, Fellowship of the Ring, Hobbit Book, Hobbit Movie, J.R.R. Tolkien, Lord of the Rings, LotR Books, LotR Movies, Other Tolkien books, Return of the King, Silmarillion, The Hobbit, The Two Towers, TheOneRing.net Community, Tolkien on April 11, 2020 by
Daggers of Tauriel

Leave a Reply