Giveaway in collaboration with Oscha!

To help keep everyone’s spirits up during these difficult days, our good friends at Scottish textile company Oscha Slings, who craft gorgeous baby slings and woven accessories, are offering a GIVEAWAY! Their amazing, exclusively licensed products feature unique designs which are inspired by Middle-earth; we’ve shown you their products before, both online and at conventions, but if you haven’t checked out their website yet, you have a treat in store! Click here to take a look…

The giveaway is open worldwide, and is running from our Facebook page. So hurry on over to TORn’s facebook where you can find out how to take part. The competition closes on Tuesday 14th April at 4pm BST, 11am ET. Good Luck!