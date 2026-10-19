Photo Spy Report of a golden ring inscribed with verse may be the first look at the TV series namesake.



An anonymous fan has sent in a photo of a golden ring with an elvish inscription from Rings of Power – a ring design not seen in any of the 19 rings from season 1 or 2.

The Prime Ring?

This would be an interesting new take on Tolkien’s Ring of Power, setting the Prime Video show apart from the movies and most book related artwork of the last 89 years. According to the source:

“I recently visited the John Howe exhibition in Switzerland, called La Tour Du Fantastique. There is a room with a big bookshelf of odds and ends. Books, Lego, trinkets. This box and ring was sitting right there in the open. Since he worked on earlier seasons, could this be Howe’s new design of the one ring?”

Very interesting and thanks for sending in!

You’ve seen this ring before

We did some sleuthing and found old eBay auctions selling a ring similar to this, but in grey. Looks like this was the crew gift when season 3 wrapped production. So if John Howe received one, he must have worked on s3! Taking this thinking one step further – why would the crew receive a gray ring, but John Howe receives a gold version? Did Howe design the newest official one ring to rule them all?

What do you think? Is this the new Second Age design of the one ring from Prime Video’s The Rings of Power? The new season debuts 11/11 with a 4-episode premiere that promises to show the making of the one ring of power, fulfilling the title of The Lord of the Rings.



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