Jamie Campbell Bower has been confirmed as the Elf Celeborn in Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The announcement made in an exclusive by Empire Magazine validates much fan speculation. With Bower’s ethereal quality and his ability to portray both vulnerability and strength, his casting for this role seems perfect.

Empire Magazine’s Instagram post about Celeborn Casting (note TORN staffer Quickbeam’s comment)

Bower’s performance as Vecna in Stranger Things was nuanced and terrifying, yet he earlier portrayed a character that was both lover and fighter in the role of Jace Herondale in the film The Mortal Instrument: City of Bones. Hopefully, Bower will have the opportunity to explore all of his acting strengths in Season 3 of The Rings of Power, in his relationship with Galadriel and as a leader in the War of the Elves and Sauron.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Lilly Collins in “The Mortal Instruments: CIty of Bones”

Celeborn, a Sindarin Elf, is a consummate warrior who is more than 1,500 years old at the time of Rings of Power. He fought in the First Battle which took place during the 52nd year of the First Age (FA 52.) His actual birth date is unknown but has been speculated to be during the Days of Bliss of Valinor. Celeborn fought in the Wars of the Jewels, the battles caused by the theft of the Silmarils by Morgoth and the Oath that Fëanor and his sons swore to recover the jewels at any cost. Celeborn also fought in the War of Wrath where Morgoth was ultimately chained and Beleriand was wiped off the map.

Amazon Prime’s Map of Middle-earth

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, Galadriel and Celeborn traveled together in Middle-earth throughout the Second Age, but in Season 1 of The Rings of Power, Galadriel tells Theo that she believes her husband Celeborn may have been lost in the War of Wrath because she has not seen him since its end. Revealing that Bower plays Celeborn sets up viewer anticipation for Galadriel’s and Celeborn’s reunion in Season 3, which will make it all the more fulfilling to watch.

“Jumping forward several years from the events of Season Two, Season Three takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.” (From press.amazonmgmstudios.com) The showrunners and executive producers for Season 3 are J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay.



Charlie Vickers plays Sauron in “The Rings of Power” (image from Amazon Prime Video press release)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is set to premiere on November 11, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.