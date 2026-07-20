A powerful new companion card joins the upcoming card decks for Magic: The Gathering.

Unveiled today are several new cards for The Hobbit “Universes Beyond” cards from Magic The Gathering (MTG). And we got an exclusive!

Lord of the Eagles

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As you can see on the reveal, this powerful card gathers all your creature power to make spell easier to cast. It includes a direct paraphrase of J.R.R. Tolkien’s own words from The Hobbit published in 1937, “Eagles are not kindly birds. Some are cowardly and cruel. But the ancient race of the northern mountains were the greatest of all birds; they were proud and strong and noble-hearted. They did not love goblins, or fear them. When they took any notice of them at all (which was seldom, for they did not eat such creatures), they swooped on them and drove them shrieking back to their caves, and stopped whatever wickedness they were doing.”

Find more previews of The Hobbit x MTG from various folks around the interwebs here.

The Hobbit Universes Beyond sets release August 2026. Buy them from your local game shop!