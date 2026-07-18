We asked the community for tips on queuing and surviving Hall H, so here is a guide put together by Discord member Shawn Fields.

First Time?

Braving the crowds and adrenaline of San Diego Comic-Con for the first time? Welcome! It’s an amazing, exhausting, exhilarating experience that you will never forget.

Remember, though, one does not simply walk into Comic-Con.

With all the panels, exclusives, activations, booths, and constant flood of news, there are several things you can do to make sure the rip-tides of the event don’t pull you out to San Diego Bay. Some suggestions are common sense while others are super specific to SDCC, but either way, below are a few ways to make the most of your con.

The community has a sign up sheet for doing shifts on Thursday for Hall H THE RINGS OF POWER panel Friday morning. You can find that here. Discord is the main communication place.

Hall H Line Management & Camping Comfort

The “Tag-Team” Rule: Try to avoid attempting major lines (like Hall H or Ballroom 20) alone. Team up with friends, make friends in line, or join a line group to rotate for restroom breaks and food.

Try to avoid attempting major lines (like Hall H or Ballroom 20) alone. Team up with friends, make friends in line, or join a line group to rotate for restroom breaks and food. Check the Line Signs: Because lines wind around the marina and boardwalk, it is incredibly easy to accidentally spend an hour standing in a line for a completely different room or a food truck. Always check official signs or ask volunteers to ensure you aren’t in the wrong line.

Because lines wind around the marina and boardwalk, it is incredibly easy to accidentally spend an hour standing in a line for a completely different room or a food truck. Always check official signs or ask volunteers to ensure you aren’t in the wrong line. Great Power, Great Responsibility: If you are the designated line holder, remember that you cannot pull a large party into the room if they aren’t with you when the line moves. Make sure your team reunites before the doors open.

If you are the designated line holder, remember that you cannot pull a large party into the room if they aren’t with you when the line moves. Make sure your team reunites before the doors open. The Power of Pivoting: Pick one “must-do” item per day. If your top panel fills up, have a backup plan or go explore the show floor instead.

Pick one “must-do” item per day. If your top panel fills up, have a backup plan or go explore the show floor instead. Gear: Invest in a compact line chair (e.g., Cliq chair, Campster 2.0, or similar). Sleeping bags are allowed for overnight camping

Invest in a compact line chair (e.g., Cliq chair, Campster 2.0, or similar). Sleeping bags are allowed for overnight camping lines (like Hall H), but large inflating camping beds/cots or giant gaps between people are usually restricted or discouraged.

Utilize bag check: Use the convention center’s bag check service to store bulky camping gear so you don’t have to carry it around the main floor.

Use the convention center’s bag check service to store bulky camping gear so you don’t have to carry it around the main floor. Bungee cords: Use bungee cords to secure loose items to your backpack to consolidate everything into “one bag”.

Use bungee cords to secure loose items to your backpack to consolidate everything into “one bag”. Share snacks: Bringing extra snacks to share with others is a great tip for making friends while waiting in long lines.

Physical Preparation, Health, & Etiquette

Invest in comfortable shoes: Depending on your budget, recommended brand and model recommendations include New Balance Fresh Foam x More v4, Hokas (specifically Bondi 8s), and Adidas Ultraboost or NMD lines. Break them in well before the convention.

Depending on your budget, recommended brand and model recommendations include New Balance Fresh Foam x More v4, Hokas (specifically Bondi 8s), and Adidas Ultraboost or NMD lines. Break them in well before the convention. Pack extra socks and/or Rotate Footwear: Changing into a fresh pair of socks midway through the day helps keep feet feeling refreshed. Some people bring at least two different pairs of shoes and alternate between them each day.

Changing into a fresh pair of socks midway through the day helps keep feet feeling refreshed. Some people bring at least two different pairs of shoes and alternate between them each day. The 3-2-1 Rule: Aim for at least 3 hours of sleep, 2 decent meals, and 1 shower every single day.

Aim for at least 3 hours of sleep, 2 decent meals, and 1 shower every single day. Hygiene & Health: Be a Clean Citizen: You are going to be shoulder-to-shoulder with 130,000 people in the July heat. Pack deodorant and body spray. If you have a sensitive nose, dab a tiny bit of essential oil or vapor rub under your nostrils before diving into dense crowds. Condition your body with daily walking leading up to the event.

Be a Clean Citizen: You are going to be shoulder-to-shoulder with 130,000 people in the July heat. Pack deodorant and body spray. If you have a sensitive nose, dab a tiny bit of essential oil or vapor rub under your nostrils before diving into dense crowds. Condition your body with daily walking leading up to the event. Sun & Temp Protection: Bring a hat, a sun umbrella, and sunscreen for outdoor lines. Layer clothing for the daytime heat and the aggressive, freezing AC inside the convention center. Staying cool in cosplay or regular clothes: Run cold water over the undersides of your wrists. Incorporate vents, lightweight pieces, and sweat-wicking/cooling fabrics into clothing. Carry a handheld misting fan or a portable air duster (which acts like a hand-held air dryer).

Bring a hat, a sun umbrella, and sunscreen for outdoor lines. Layer clothing for the daytime heat and the aggressive, freezing AC inside the convention center. Etiquette: Always ask cosplayers politely before taking a photo. Step out of the walkway quickly after to avoid bottlenecks. Pack a sufficient supply of any necessary medications.

Always ask cosplayers politely before taking a photo. Step out of the walkway quickly after to avoid bottlenecks. Pack a sufficient supply of any necessary medications. Condition your body: Do walking and cardio daily leading up to the convention to prepare for the physical demand. Moving and light exercise also engage the lymphatic system, which helps boost your immunity.

The Ultimate Travel & Packing Essentials

Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.: Pack a refillable water bottle and dense snacks (protein bars, nuts, jerky). Outside food is permitted, but outside alcohol is not.

Pack a refillable water bottle and dense snacks (protein bars, nuts, jerky). Outside food is permitted, but outside alcohol is not. Pre-made packing lists: Utilize a digital checklist (like a Google Sheet) with auto-updating percentages to keep track of your packing progress.

Utilize a digital checklist (like a Google Sheet) with auto-updating percentages to keep track of your packing progress. Print important documents: Printing physical copies of your hotel reservations and badge confirmations can be a real life saver in case your phone fails or internet access cuts out.

Printing physical copies of your hotel reservations and badge confirmations can be a real life saver in case your phone fails or internet access cuts out. Use the tech: From SCHED to Google Sheets to the Comic-Con app, there are many a tool at your fingertips. Use them. Calendar reminders and panel list will help you keep organized and lower the stress of trying to keep it all in your head.

From SCHED to Google Sheets to the Comic-Con app, there are many a tool at your fingertips. Use them. Calendar reminders and panel list will help you keep organized and lower the stress of trying to keep it all in your head. Power Banks: Convention centers are cell signal black holes, meaning your phone will drain rapidly while searching for a signal. Bring a high-capacity power bank (10,000mAh+), but ensure you keep it in your carry-on luggage—lithium-ion batteries are strictly prohibited in checked baggage.

Convention centers are cell signal black holes, meaning your phone will drain rapidly while searching for a signal. Bring a high-capacity power bank (10,000mAh+), but ensure you keep it in your luggage—lithium-ion batteries are strictly prohibited in checked baggage. Charging Cables: Bring every type of cord you could possibly need, plus one extra. Nothing ruins a moment quite like your phone dying because of a broken cable right as a celebrity walks by.

Bring every type of cord you could possibly need, plus one extra. Nothing ruins a moment quite like your phone dying because of a broken cable right as a celebrity walks by. Outlet Strategy: Pack a multi-port GaN wall plug to make sharing public outlets easier, and bring a power strip for your hotel room so you can charge all your devices at once.

Pack a multi-port GaN wall plug to make sharing public outlets easier, and bring a power strip for your hotel room so you can charge all your devices at once. Medication supply: Ensure you pack a sufficient supply of any necessary medications to last the entire duration of the trip.

Ensure you pack a sufficient supply of any necessary medications to last the entire duration of the trip. Travel insurance: International travelers should secure medical travel insurance, as medical care in the U.S. is very expensive.

International travelers should secure medical travel insurance, as medical care in the U.S. is very expensive. Bank notification: Inform your bank about your travel plans; purchases made at international vendor booths (e.g., from Canada) may trigger fraud alerts if your bank isn’t expecting them.

Inform your bank about your travel plans; purchases made at international vendor booths (e.g., from Canada) may trigger fraud alerts if your bank isn’t expecting them.

Food and Drinks Pricing Strategy

Refillable water bottle: Bring one to use at the convention center’s numerous water stations. Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.

Bring one to use at the convention center’s numerous water stations. Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate. Food and drinks: Pack plenty of sandwiches and snacks. Outside food is explicitly permitted inside the convention center; outside alcohol is not.

Pack plenty of sandwiches and snacks. Outside food is explicitly permitted inside the convention center; outside alcohol is not. Starbucks Pricing Strategy: Depending on your budget, consider avoiding major hotel locations like the Manchester Grand Hyatt, Hilton Bayfront, Marriott Marquis, or Hard Rock. Their prices are significantly higher than standard, non-convention pricing found at local corporate stores. If you are going to pay those premium prices, supporting a local “mom and pop” coffee shop is a great alternative.

Navigation, Budget, & Logistics

Trolley strategy: When taking the trolley, get off at the Gaslamp Quarter stop instead of the Convention Center stop. Gaslamp drops you off at 5th Street right in the middle of the convention floor and gets you out of the heat faster, whereas the Convention Center stop lets you out further north by a narrow, painful, and crowded sidewalk.

When taking the trolley, get off at the stop instead of the Convention Center stop. Gaslamp drops you off at 5th Street right in the middle of the convention floor and gets you out of the heat faster, whereas the Convention Center stop lets you out further north by a narrow, painful, and crowded sidewalk. The “hidden” walkway: There is an open, plant-lined, and mostly shaded path located between the Marriott Marquis and the convention center. It serves as an excellent shortcut to bypass crowds when navigating from the front to the back of the center, or when heading toward Hall H or offsite activations.

There is an open, plant-lined, and mostly shaded path located between the Marriott Marquis and the convention center. It serves as an excellent shortcut to bypass crowds when navigating from the front to the back of the center, or when heading toward Hall H or offsite activations. Lines will be long:

Signings & Merch

Autograph pricing & preparation: Official SDCC portal lottery signings are free, while independent booth signings usually charge fees (which artists often post on social media or tracking sites like the SDCC Unofficial Blog).

Official SDCC portal lottery signings are free, while independent booth signings usually charge fees (which artists often post on social media or tracking sites like the SDCC Unofficial Blog). Post-it notes for signing: Stick Post-it notes on the comic books or items you want signed, labeling the booth number/location and writing exactly how you want your name spelled (“To [Name]”) to save time.

Stick Post-it notes on the comic books or items you want signed, labeling the booth number/location and writing exactly how you want your name spelled (“To [Name]”) to save time. Art portfolios: If you’re buying custom prints, bring an 11×17 portfolio. It’s the standard size, and it’ll keep your treasures safe from the crush.

If you’re buying custom prints, bring an 11×17 portfolio. It’s the standard size, and it’ll keep your treasures safe from the crush. Keep a written merch list: Instead of taking photos of booth merchandise—which can sometimes draw pushback from protective artists fearing art theft—write down the item details along with the booth name and number in a notes app.

Instead of taking photos of booth merchandise—which can sometimes draw pushback from protective artists fearing art theft—write down the item details along with the booth name and number in a notes app. The Online Exclusives Portal: Major vendors use a lottery system. If you didn’t win, check back after 3:00 PM for leftover inventory as many booths open to the general public then.

Major vendors use a lottery system. If you didn’t win, check back after 3:00 PM for leftover inventory as many booths open to the general public then. Sunday Bargain Rule: Buy high-demand items early, but wait until Sunday afternoon for general merch when vendors slash prices to avoid shipping items home.

Buy high-demand items early, but wait until Sunday afternoon for general merch when vendors slash prices to avoid shipping items home. Trading tickets safely: When trading offsite tickets, cross-reference the trader’s reputation in chat groups or request a screenshot of their tickets. If trading in person, always coordinate the exchange in a highly trafficked area, such as a local CVS or inside the convention center itself.

Security & Logistics

Car security: Lock all purchases out of sight in your trunk. Never leave items on the back seat where they might entice thieves. If parking at the venue, lock all purchases completely out of sight in the trunk. Never leave items on the back seat where they might entice thieves.

Lock all purchases out of sight in your trunk. Never leave items on the back seat where they might entice thieves. If parking at the venue, lock all purchases completely out of sight in the trunk. Never leave items on the back seat where they might entice thieves. Parking pass security: Print only individual daily parking passes rather than a master sheet showing all your barcodes. If your car is burglarized, thieves won’t get access to all your prepaid codes and passes.

Print only individual daily parking passes rather than a master sheet showing all your barcodes. If your car is burglarized, thieves won’t get access to all your prepaid codes and passes. Trading tickets safely: Cross-reference a trader’s reputation in chat groups or request a screenshot of their tickets first. Always coordinate in-person exchanges in highly trafficked, public areas like a local CVS or inside the convention center.

FOMO

You will miss things: There is no way humanly possible to see everything at Comic-Con. You will miss something. Something will be sold out or a line will be capped or a drop will be missed. That’s ok. That’s part of it. It’s a tall order, but try not to stress. You get into what you get into and you do what you can do.

More Community Tips for Quality of Life

Sync your SDCC panel app Sched to your calendar app by subscribing to https://comiccon2026.sched.com/yourname.ics

Navigation: there is an elevator at the back of the Convention center near the middle for getting from a line out back to inside really quickly. I have seen them try to say that others cannot use it if they dont have a stroller, but you CAN use it. You just tell them you cannot do stairs.

Expect to wait for HOURS sometimes. I have been in a line for 12 hours before.

Bring bandaids for blisters and the body lube stuff like runners use. Powder works too, but yeah, that’s a great tip

Bring a thin, easily folded mat to sit on.

Earplugs to sleep

Compression socks if you have ankle issues

Everything takes at least an hour longer than you expect . Leave EARLY.

. Leave EARLY. Bring your photo ID with you everywhere too. It’s random but they sometimes check at offsites as well when you might not think you’d need it. Most people do bring ID (except my absent-minded husband…)

I know it’s a lot, so above all else, have fun. Make friends in line. Everyone is there for the same stuff. You likely have more in common with the random person next to you at Comic-Con than any random person back home. Comic-Con is a community bonded by the fandoms we love and the sweat we all shed in San Diego.

One does not simply walk into Comic-Con…we do it together.

Join our Discord Convention Channel to coordinate with other fans about sharing line duties, getting exclusives that overlap with other exclusives, and more.