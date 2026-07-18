Middle-earth is calling once again as Magic: The Gathering returns to the world of Professor J.R.R. Tolkien with the all-new The Hobbit set! Arriving on August 14, this highly anticipated release brings Bilbo Baggins’ unforgettable adventure to the tabletop, giving players and collectors a chance to experience one of fantasy’s greatest stories through Magic’s iconic cards.

Fans of the previous The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth release will feel right at home, as The Hobbit set will feature the familiar lineup of products, including Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundles, Commander decks, and more. Whether you’re looking to build your next deck, crack packs in search of stunning showcase cards, or simply collect beautiful new artwork inspired by The Hobbit, this release promises something for every kind of fan. Mark your calendars for August 14—another journey through Middle-earth is about to begin.

Set Highlights

Along with revealing the August 14 release date, Wizards of the Coast also shared a number of exciting details that should have both players and Tolkien collectors eager to crack open packs.

Fans looking to build Dwarf-themed decks are in for a treat, as the Dwarves have been designed to work together with strong synergies throughout the set. Thorin Oakenshield and Gandalf will each appear in multiple color combinations, allowing them to lead different strategies depending on the deck you want to build. One of the most memorable moments from The Hobbit, the unexpected gathering at Bag End, will also be brought to life through a series of Scene Cards that recreate the famous “crack the plates” sequence when assembled.

Collectors will also have plenty to chase. The Lonely Mountain, Thranduil, Bard, and Gollum are among the cards receiving stunning book cover art variants, while The Eagles introduce a flavorful mechanic by granting other creatures the ability to fly. Perhaps the most unique addition is a special group of five cards, including Smaug, that are printed entirely in Dwarvish, making them some of the most distinctive cards ever produced for a Tolkien-themed Magic set.

Commander players haven’t been forgotten either, with each Commander deck including 20 reprints from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Rounding out the reveals is another impressive Scene Card collection depicting Smaug in Erebor, giving collectors yet another iconic moment from The Hobbit to assemble and display. Between the flavorful mechanics, gorgeous alternate artwork, and incredible scene cards, Magic: The Gathering – The Hobbit is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Tolkien collectible releases of the year.