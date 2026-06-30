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Weta Workshop has officially released the incredible Classic Series Legolas Greenleaf: Hunter of the Plains statue, and fans of The Lord of the Rings won’t want to miss this special edition. Capturing the Prince of Mirkwood during the unforgettable pursuit of the Uruk-hai across the plains of Rohan, this beautifully sculpted 1:6 scale collectible showcases Legolas in one of his most iconic moments from The Two Towers. With incredible attention to detail and Weta Workshop’s signature craftsmanship, it’s a centerpiece worthy of any Middle-earth collection. The statue is available now for $399.

What makes this release even more exciting is the exclusive bonus available to early buyers. The first 800 pieces include a free 1:4 scale Knives of Legolas replica, making this an especially desirable edition for collectors. Once those 800 bonus sets are claimed, the Knives of Legolas will no longer be included, and only the standard Classic Series statue will remain available. If you’ve been waiting to add Legolas to your shelf—or to continue building Weta Workshop’s incredible Classic Series lineup—now is the perfect time to secure yours before this limited bonus disappears.

Life-size Legolas action figure with bow and quiver, standing on a circular display pedestal.
Poseable Legolas action figure with bow and quiver, standing on a round display base.
Rear view of a fantasy elf archer figurine with a quiver of arrows on its back and a bow, wearing a green cloak, on a circular base to a tabletop display.
3D model of Legolas-like elf archer figure standing on a round display base with a quiver of arrows on his back and a bow at his side, indoors against a textured wall backdrop.
Close-up of a person wearing a brown patterned leather forearm bracer over a gray sleeve, with a green cloak and belt.
Close-up of a costumed figure wearing a green leather tunic with a braided brown belt and ornate brown bracers.
Cosplay close-up: person in a green medieval tunic with a brown strap, leaf-shaped brooch, and long light-brown hair.
Person in medieval costume stands sideways, holding a decorative longbow with carved details.
Close-up of black boots with decorative gold pattern on a statue's feet standing on a textured base.
Person in a green textured cloak wearing a red dragon-engraved leather sword scabbard.
Back view of a carved figurine with braided hair, wearing a green cloak and carrying a quiver of arrows.
Close-up of a blonde-haired statue wearing a green cloak, with a quiver of arrows visible behind the head.
Close-up of a blond-haired action figure wearing a dark green cloak, looking to the right against a cloudy sky backdrop.
Profile of a sculpture: archer with braided blond hair and a quiver of arrows on the back, looking to the right.
Two ornate golden blades crossed over a glossy black base on a wooden surface, part of a display piece.
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