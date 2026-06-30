Weta Workshop has officially released the incredible Classic Series Legolas Greenleaf: Hunter of the Plains statue, and fans of The Lord of the Rings won’t want to miss this special edition. Capturing the Prince of Mirkwood during the unforgettable pursuit of the Uruk-hai across the plains of Rohan, this beautifully sculpted 1:6 scale collectible showcases Legolas in one of his most iconic moments from The Two Towers. With incredible attention to detail and Weta Workshop’s signature craftsmanship, it’s a centerpiece worthy of any Middle-earth collection. The statue is available now for $399.

What makes this release even more exciting is the exclusive bonus available to early buyers. The first 800 pieces include a free 1:4 scale Knives of Legolas replica, making this an especially desirable edition for collectors. Once those 800 bonus sets are claimed, the Knives of Legolas will no longer be included, and only the standard Classic Series statue will remain available. If you’ve been waiting to add Legolas to your shelf—or to continue building Weta Workshop’s incredible Classic Series lineup—now is the perfect time to secure yours before this limited bonus disappears.