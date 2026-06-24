Officially licensed D20 now available from Q Entertainment.
Targeted for TCG players, these new dice sets feature new artwork inspired by The Hobbit movie trilogy from Warner Bros and Peter Jackson. Available now in EU via Q Workshop direct and coming soon to Amazon and local game shops.
Dice Preview
A complete bundle made for playing and collecting!
Inspired by The Hobbit, this premium collectible product line combines cohesive design, clear functionality, and strong tabletop presence. Carefully planned sets also replace tokens and markers with intuitive dice solutions, delivering clarity, order, and
visual consistency across play, display, and retail presentation.
- Cohesive Design System – All products follow a unified visual language inspired by one consistent theme of The Hobbit franchise.
- Gameplay First – Dice replace tokens and markers, improving clarity, speed, and table organization.
- High Perceived Value – Large sets, jumbo elements, and premium finishes support impulse and bundle sales.
- Retail & B2B Ready – Easy to display, visually distinctive, and well-suited for bundles and promotions.
- Officially Licensed – Official Warner Bros license for Q WORKSHOP,
- Produced in Poland, EU, with lifetime warranty.