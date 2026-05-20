Looks like gaming is back on the menu! Warhorse Games announces a new LOTR game built upon the engine and experience of the award-winning Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

In a tweet, Warhorse describes it as an open world RPG set in Middle-earth and adds “We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.” Warhorse is owned by Embracer Group.

Introducing Fellowship a publicly traded company

In business news, Embracer Group has announced it’s splitting the company into a new publicly traded entity. Fellowship Entertainment will be traded on NASDAQ Sweden and house several companies that own & develop popular franchises.

In a press release, Embracer says “Fellowship will be one business segment with one strategy and business plan. The main rationale to spin-off Fellowship is to increase management focus to capture the full joint potential of the IPs, their respective communities and some of the best game developers in the world.”

AAA level experiences

The announcement says a goal is to deliver at least 2 high quality AAA products every year starting next year 2027. While we are unsure if this is in-house stuff from the Embracer family of board and video games, already there are two big releases in the works for 2027: Amazon’s huge TOMB RAIDER show, and Andy Serkis’ THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM feature film.

Here’s a list of the IP they call out in the announcement which Fellowship will be seeking top quality entertainment & experiences to develop.

The Lord of the Rings

The Hobbit

Tomb Raider

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Dead Island

Darksiders

Remnant

Metro

Saints Row

Legacy of Kain

Deus Ex

Red Faction

The Mask

Thief

TimeSplitters

The companies that will be part of Fellowship Entertainment are:

Middle Earth Enterprises

Dark Horse Comics / Media

4A Games

Crystal Dynamics

Dambuster Studios

Eidos-Montréal

Fishlabs

Flying Wild Hog Studios

Gunfire Games

Redoctane Games

Warhorse Studios

The Business of Lord of the Rings

LOTR has made an interesting journey in the business world. If you want to learn more about how we got here, check out THE FRODO FRANCHISE now on Audible. Enter to win a free copy of the book at the bottom of the recent article here.