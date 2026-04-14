Exciting news – just revealed today at CinemaCon, some information about Hunt for Gollum casting.

Ian McKellen and Kate Winslet confirmed – Winslet’s character is rumoured to be Smeagol’s mother, named here as Marigol. This is the first we’ve heard anything at all about Jamie Dornan – there was no hint of his casting as Strider! Plus, it’s interesting to note that the character is – accurately – here called Strider, not Aragorn; at this point in the history, King Elessar is pretty much only known as Strider.

So Leo Woodall, whom we suspected to be Strider/Aragorn, is in fact a character named Halvard. Is this a member of the Dúnedain? Perhaps based on the leader of the Grey Company, Halbarad? But then, why not just use the name from Tolkien, instead of adjusting it to Halvard? (Could this be to avoid confusion with the name used in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Halbrand?)

And can we assume that the ‘working title’ of The Hunt for Gollum has now become the definite title? So much to think about and discuss!

Release date of Dec 17 2027 was also confirmed. Can’t wait! Expect thoughts and reactions from TORn staffers; and you can join the chat on Discord to share the excitement of this breaking news!