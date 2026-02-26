The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on February 26th:

Death of Boromir; his horn is heard in Minas Tirith. (3019)

Frodo’s ordeal on Amon Hen. (3019)

Gandalf aids Frodo in his struggle on Amon Hen. (3019)

Meriadoc and Peregrin captured. (3019)

Frodo and Samwise enter the eastern Emyn Muil. (3019)

Aragorn sets out in pursuit of the Orcs at evening. (3019)

Éomer hears of the descent of the Orc-band from the Emyn Muil. (3019)

[Join us on the Discussion Boards here]

February 26, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. Death of Boromir; his horn is heard in Minas Tirith.

(from the appendices)

“Aragorn hesitated. He desired to go to the high seat himself…. …Even as he gazed his quick ears caught sounds in the woodlands below… ”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 524 FotR)

2. Frodo’s ordeal on Amon Hen.

(not from the appendices)

“And suddenly he felt the Eye. There was an eye in the Dark Tower that did not sleep…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 519 FotR)

3. Gandalf aids Frodo in his struggle on Amon Hen.

(not from the appendices)

“I sat in a high place, and I strove with the Dark Tower…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 126 TT)

4. Meriadoc and Peregrin captured.

(from the appendices)

“Aragorn knelt beside him. Boromir opened his eyes and strove to speak. At last slow words came. ‘I tried to take the Ring from Frodo…'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 18 TT)

5. Frodo and Samwise enter the eastern Emyn Muil.

(from the appendices)

“So Frodo and Sam set off on the last stage of the Quest together…. …shouldering their burdens, they set off….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 525 FotR)

6. Aragorn sets out in pursuit of the Orcs at evening.

(from the appendices)

“‘With hope or without hope we will follow the trail of our enemies. And woe to them, if we prove the swifter!'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 26 TT)

7. Éomer hears of the descent of the Orc-band from the Emyn Muil.

(from the appendices)

“‘…scouts warned me of the orc-host coming down out of the East Wall… and among them they reported that some bore the white badges of Saruman.'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 48 TT)