A new Spy Report collaboration with Knight Edge Media brings what looks like a leaked, possibly official, synopsis for the upcoming feature film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. While we cannot absolutely verify if it’s a “final” version, the story points hinted at align with previous rumors, leaks, casting auditions, and even things Ian Mckellen has said.

TheOneRing.net reached out to WB for comment or confirmation, but they had nothing to share at this time; nor had anyone in New Zealand.

Film Synopsis

Here is the full text as sent to us via spy report. Reminder, you can drop us inside info (or casual info!) to spymaster ~at~ theonering.net

Before the Fellowship, one creature’s obsession holds the key to Middle-earth’s survival — or its demise. In The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, we meet young Smeagol — an outsider drawn to trinkets and mischief — long before The One Ring consumed him and began his tragic descent into the tortured, deceitful creature Gollum. With the ring lost and carried away by Bilbo Baggins, Gollum finds himself compelled to leave his cave in search of it.



Gandalf the Grey calls upon Aragorn, still known as the ranger Strider, to track the elusive creature whose knowledge of the whereabouts of the ring could tip the balance toward the Dark Lord Sauron. Set in the shadowed time between Bilbo’s birthday disappearance and the Fellowship’s formation, this perilous journey through Middle-earth’s darkest corners reveals untold truths, tests the resolve of its future king, and explores the fractured soul and backstory of Gollum, one of Tolkien’s most enigmatic characters.



Directed by original cast member Andy Serkis, produced by Peter Jackson, and written & produced by Fran Walsh and Phillipa Boyens — the creative team behind the Oscar-winning trilogy — this live-action movie bridges the beloved films with new characters, returning heroes, and a deeply engaging origin story that resets the stage for, and changes everything you know about the legendary Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Deconstructing Marketing Language

There’s a lot to unpack here, so staffers Greendragon and Quickbeam spent the second hour of TORN Tuesday analyzing every word. Watch below or on Youtube.

The most apparently surprising part of the synopsis – a confirmation we will be seeing young Sméagol. Is director Andy Serkis inspired by Young Sheldon, or young Anakin from The Phantom Menace, or even the merchandising hit “Baby Yoda” Grogu?

Another interesting thing is the calling out of Aragorn by name, which implies huge boots to fill for some new actor as they recast the role without Viggo Mortensen. Also of note is the inclusion of Fran Walsh, part of the Oscar-winning trifecta accompanying Peter Jackson and Philippa Boyens. They start filming in New Zealand in July for a December 2027 release.

We will have more analysis in the coming days, but what do you think?