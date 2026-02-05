The Grey Pilgrim continues to be the best source of new info on the new LOTR film.

Ian Mckellen visited Stephen Colbert’s Late Show this week for a very fun interview. The newest information he leaked is that filming on the new solo movie begins in…

“July, which is unfortunate, because it’s winter down there in New Zealand, and I’m not sure I want to be out there in the wind and the rain… And yes, I put on the pointy hat and the beard and the nose and the eyebrows and the mustache.”

Andy Serkis is directing the live action prequel, set between The Hobbit and Fellowship of the Ring.

Watch to the end to see Ian Mckellen recite his speech from the Shakespeare character he originated. You can also see Mckellen on Broadway in a new Augmented Reality AR glasses theatre experience called An Ark.