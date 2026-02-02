

A Fusion of Global Fantasy Universes

Com2uS Launches Summoners War X The Lord of the RingsCollaboration Update



– Summoners War teams up with The Lord of the Rings™, featuring five iconic characters, including Frodo and Gandalf.

– A wide range of crossover content is introduced, including Mordor and event dungeon Land of Shadow, and minigame Gandalf’s Riddle.

– Special events run through March 31, offering generous rewards such as a default 5★ Water Frodo.



Com2uS (CEO Jae-kwan Nam) launched a collaboration update between Summoners War: Sky Arena (hereinafter Summoners War) and The Lord of the Rings™ on January 29.

This collaboration brings together Summoners War, a global hit built on a fantasy universe, with The Lord of the Rings, widely regarded as the greatest fantasy work of all time.



With this update, major characters from The Lord of the Rings make their debut in Summoners War. Players can meet five characters reimagined in Summoners War’s style: ▲Frodo, bearer of the mission to destroy the One Ring; ▲Gandalf, guardian of the Fellowship; ▲Aragorn, heir to the throne; ▲Legolas, the Elven warrior; and ▲Gollum, corrupted by the Ring’s temptation.



A variety of content inspired by The Lord of the Rings‘ vast world has also been introduced. In Mordor, the stronghold of evil that appears on Sky Island, players can take on three daily missions and five weekly missions that refresh each week to earn rewards. In the event dungeon Land of Shadows, players embark on a journey from the Black Gate to Barad-dûr, facing iconic bosses such as the Mouth of Sauron, Uglúk, and the Witch-king of Angmar in intense battles.



Additional content includes Gandalf’s Riddle, an Arena mode featuring a mysterious rival Master X; and The Lord of the Rings–themed emojis usable in chat; and the upcoming Gandalf’s Riddle, a shape-matching puzzle minigame presented by Gandalf.



To celebrate this landmark collaboration, Com2uS is running a series of special events through March 31 with abundant rewards. By playing collaboration content and completing missions, players can obtain a fully upgraded default 5★ Water Frodo with maxed skill levels and enhancements. During the collaboration period, players can also earn points by summoning default 3★ or higher Monsters, and upon reaching target milestones, receive one default 5★ Collab Character—marking the first time such a reward has been offered in a Summoners War collaboration. In addition, a 10+1 Bonus Mystical Scroll Event will run through March 1.



Other events include ▲Gandal’s Gift Bundle Event, where players collect The Lord of the Rings Coins; ▲Sky Island Point Shop Event, which rewards event points earned through content play; and ▲Gold Token Check-in Event, held based on daily logins and Crystal usage. Through these events, players can earn generous rewards such as Legendary Scrolls and collab scrolls.



More details on the Summoners War X The Lord of the Rings collaboration update can be found on the official Summoners War community.