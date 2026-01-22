Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our poetry feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Grab your favourite beverage, and come and join us by the hearth. Enjoy!

Long Roads

by Tom Frye

The long road lies before you,

a far journey to reach your goal.

Miles of endless traveling,

but take comfort, O weary Soul.



Though you may seem far from nowhere,

Where you stand and where you’ve been,

all short-cuts with little traveling,

lead nowhere in the end.



So, if the road seems long, now.

And the journey much too tough.

Remember, gems and jewels,

are cut from rougher stuff.



And though it’s quite a struggle,

with Apathy a constant foe,

it’s the journey on the longer roads,

that helps your soul to grow.



So stay steady on your journey,

and surely you’ll succeed,

and claim the golden harvest,

where before were only seeds.



©Copyright 1999

Tom Frye

~~ * ~~

An Elegy for Boromir the Brave

(As sung by Pippin)

By Joseph Paul Hession

A dear old friend who never left my side.

Where arrows bend, he would not run and hide.

He stopped the ill, those creatures fell and shrill—

Now blessings send, in peace and calm reside.



A shining star who always showed the way.

If near or far, he’d come to brave the fray.

He came to aid, turned bent and evil blade—

To caring shield, in love and concord lay.



A mighty lord who carried me along.

When held to spear, he rescued me from prong.

He saved and freed, from dark and evil breed—

I bid thee hear, to you this blessed song.

~~ * ~~



