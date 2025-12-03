The good folks at Mondo (who have history with regard to creating beautiful Tolkien related posters) are releasing a trilogy of posters featuring stunning art by painter and illustrator Riccardo Federici. Here at TORn we’re thrilled to have the exclusive reveal of one of them! Behold – The Fellowship of the Ring poster:

‘It was in this moment, when all hope had faded, that Isildur, son of the king, took up his father’s sword.’

This dynamic image shows Sauron – as we know him from Peter Jackson’s films – bearing down on Isildur, who grasps the hilt of Narsil.

The poster is part of a set – one each for Fellowship, The Two Towers (featuring Treebeard), and The Return of the King (featuring the Witch-king). They’ll all be available for a limited time, individually or as a set – and there is also a limited edition Variant set, showing Federici’s tight pencils of all three posters.

Set of three posters Variant set of tight pencil sketches

All of the posters will be available for pre-order next week, from December 10th (11am CT) through December 19th (11am CT) only – pre-order yours here! Posters will retail for $95 each, $270 for the set, with the variant pencil sketch set going for $300. Treat yourself – ’tis the season…