Illustration from Letters From Father Christmas 2023 ed – Christmas 1934

It’s that most wonderful time of the year again! If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for your favourite Tolkien fan, you’ve come to the right place. The staff of TheOneRing.net have put together a list of our favourite items of the year, with price points for every budget.

From our Fellowship to yours, TheOneRing.net would like to wish you all a peaceful and happy holiday season.

Please note, unless otherwise indicated, all prices are in US Dollars.

Demosthenes recommends the Letters from Father Christmas.

Letters from Father Christmas is always a good choice, I think. The illustrations are cute and there’s a dry sense of humour to the letters and I really like how a story gradually evolves over the years.

2020 Centenary Edition

Published to celebrate the first ever ‘letter from Father Christmas’ in 1920, this beautiful oversized edition of Tolkien’s famous illustrated letters from ‘Father Christmas’, includes a wealth of charming letters, pictures and decorated envelopes, and promises to be a festive feast for Tolkien fans of all ages.

The centenary edition of Letters from Father Christmas is available from Harper Collins Australia for AUD$39.99.

Kelvarhin recommends the 2026 Tolkien Calendar: The Great Tales of Middle-earth.

This is the must have, yearly gift for every Tolkien fan, and lovers of Alan Lee’s beautiful artwork.

The official Tolkien calendar, this year containing 13 breathtaking paintings inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s three ‘Great Tales’ of Middle-earth: THE CHILDREN OF HÚRIN, BEREN AND LÚTHIEN and THE FALL OF GONDOLIN. Featuring beautiful artwork by Alan Lee, including a selection of stunning new paintings and drawings appearing here for the first time.

It’s available from Harper Collins for $13.59



Kristin Thompson recommends a copy of Tolkien’s Medievalism in Ruins: Relics and Ruins in Middle-earth for your academically inclined Tolkien fan.

I just received my copy of TOLKIEN’S MEDIEVALISM IN RUINS: RELICS AND RUINS IN MIDDLE-EARTH, eds. Nick Katsiadas and Carl Sell. I haven’t had a chance to read it but it looks excellent. A good gift for the academic-minded Tolkien fan, but the giver has to have deep pockets and considerable affection for the recipient.

The structural and symbolic purposes of ruins in literary texts have a long history, yet few scholars explore their importance within J. R. R. Tolkien’s legendarium. From the ruins of Erebor and the relics of Gondolin appearing in The Hobbit to the various images of Amon Sûl, Moria, and Osgiliath in The Lord of the Rings, Tolkien constructs a distinct mood—one that captures characters’ awareness of the glories of the past and a desire to emulate them. The scholars who do engage Tolkien’s relics and ruins tend to limit the scope to Tolkien’s debt to the Middle Ages. While such scholarship begins important conversations, the full story of Tolkien’s relics and ruins is left untold. Tolkien’s Medievalism in Ruins takes corrective action and expands this historical and critical literary scope. This collection seeks to promote a more comprehensive approach to Tolkien’s legendarium.

It’s $150.50 hardback on Amazon and $86.40 for the Kindle version.

Wee Tanya recommends The Bovadium Fragments.

A version of JRRT’s The Bovadium Fragments was released in America on November 18 that includes a forward and context from Christopher Tolkien. TORn’s article about the book is over here. The short story is a satire about Oxford and how congested it was getting from vehicle traffic, as seen from the future, a piece that directly speaks to Tolkien’s nostalgia for an agrarian past and his dislike of the polluting elements of modernity. Here is the blurb: “The first-ever publication of a previously unknown short satirical fantasy by J.R.R. Tolkien, edited by his son, Christopher Tolkien, and accompanied by illustrations from the author together with an essay, ‘The Origin of Bovadium,’ by Richard Ovenden OBE. In this new edition, Christopher Tolkien provides notes and commentary that will enable the reader to enjoy at last this tale of an imagined Oxford viewed through the lens of future (and not wholly reliable) academic study.”

You can find it on Amazon: Amazon.com: The Bovadium Fragments: Together with The Origins of Bovadium: 9780063479081: Tolkien, J. R. R.: Books for $23.99. Or directly from Harper Collins: The Bovadium Fragments – HarperCollins for $21.60.

Elessar recommends the Aragorn miniature from Weta Workshop.

What disembarked the great ships of Umbar™ were not the expected reinforcements; descending upon the docks was a man, an elf, and a dwarf. The dead soon followed, bound by oaths unfulfilled, their presence like shadow and fear upon the wind. Urged on by the thought of comrades hard-pressed under the siege of death, Aragorn unsheathed his blade and gave the cry of war. Thus, once more, he led the charge into the jaws of darkness.

The Aragorn Miniature is available from Weta Workshop for $129.00.

Or if you want to get in early for next Christmas, or your favourite Tolkien fan’s birthday next year, this miniature of Sharku on Warg is available for pre-order for $179.00 and will ship in early 2026.

An Orc of withered years and many wounds, upon his seamed visage lay records of long strife and harsh labour. Sharkû was a master of the great Wild Wolves, those fell Wargs, whose cunning and savagery few could tame. Long had he dwelt among them, bearing upon his flesh their piercing bites and tearing claws. Yet he endured and, honed by skill and scar, savagely led his pack of unrelenting hunters.

garfeimao suggests Doomed to Die: An A-Z of Death in Tolkien.

greendragon chooses goodies from Oscha Slings.

As ever, Oscha have so many gorgeous items – I’d be thrilled to find any of their treasures under my tree! I asked their creators what their own choices would be; they suggested:

For her – Trees of Gondor Ithildin Scarf

Elegant and ethical, this organic cotton scarf features the iconic Trees of Gondor—perfect for Tolkien fans who love style with a story.

For him – Treebeard Pine Mug

Start the day in Middle-earth style. This bone china mug showcases Treebeard and his classic quote: “The world is changing: I feel it in the water, I feel it in the earth, and I smell it in the air.”

For little ones – Shire Westfarthing Baby Blanket

Wrap them in warmth and whimsy with this super-soft organic cotton blanket, inspired by the peaceful Shire. Lightweight yet cosy, it’s perfect for naps, pram adventures, and treasured keepsake moments.

Oscha also have items perfect for stocking stuffers or secret Santa, with tote bags and tea towels around the $20 mark.

greendragon’s next choice is Geek Orthodox’s stained glass masterpieces

Artist Ian at Geek Orthodox creates the most gorgeous pieces. The great news is, if one of his pieces of glass art work is beyond your budget, he has window cling replicas (of a very high standard) of the stained glass; and he has lovely pins. So there is something to suit every pocket book!

greendragon adds: “And finally, I can’t very well NOT remind folks that there is Green Dragon whiskey out there, from our good friends at Syzygy Forge. To toast the holiday season – cheers, Gaffer!”