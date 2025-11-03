Composer and sound engineer Jordan Rannells (who you might recall from his acclaimed The Lord of the Rings ambient audio soundscape project) has just released a new, immersive work designed to synchronise with Andy Serkis’s unabridged audiobook reading of The Silmarillion.

The project, called The Soundscape of Eä, follows The Silmarillion’s full journey from the Music of the Ainur and the formation of the world, through the wars of Beleriand, and more.

Rannels says that the new soundscape is timed to exactly match Serkis’s audiobook reading, and combines foley audio, original music, ambient nature recordings, and carefully timed sound effects, all engineered in Dolby Atmos to deliver a 3D immersive audio journey through J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

“This is not just a bit of added music: it changes how we can experience these stories,” he says. “We get to hear the song of the Ainur. The hissing and darkness of Ungoliant, and the might of Ancalagon in the War of Wrath.”

You can also listen to a few samples from The Soundscape of Eä in the Youtube clip below:

The release of The Soundscape of Eä also means listeners are now able to sync an immersive audioscape to Harper Collins’ audiobooks of the three key works of Tolkien’s legendarium: The Silmarillion, The Hobbit (An Unexpected Soundscape), and The Lord of the Rings (A Long-Expected Soundscape). Handily, if this appeals to you, Rannells has bundled them all together in The Legendarium Collection.