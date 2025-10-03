Three key Rings of Power characters spotted on the coast of Dorset, U.K. in huge location shoot with Prime Video

It seems that after, two seasons and six years, a long-expected meeting will finally occur during The Rings of Power season 3. Fans have been wondering when Gil Galad would meet his Numenorian counterparts for some elven diplomacy. Courtesy of professional scenic photographers Portland Bill, 20 photos were posted today from a location shoot for the third season of The Lord of the Rings show.

SPOILERS ALERT! 🚨🚨🚨

In these photos you can clearly see Gil-Galad (with his spear, Aeglos), Ar-Pharazôn (the Golden) and Elrond Half-elven all meeting on an ocean cliff. Could this be on the island of Numenor, or the coast of Middle-earth?

Fans are talking all about these photos in TORN Discord, the number one server for Tolkien fans.

Staffer Demosthenes here. My immediate impression is that the trio are waiting for someone (or a lot of someones) to arrive from the sea. Some additional info from aham_photos via a Tik Tok vid seems to support that:

…it was about two hours of them staring into the distance while the helicopter got loads of different shots.

There’s a section of Unfinished Tales that speaks of the “great armament” of then-king of Numenor, Tar-Minastir, arriving in the “very nick of time” to save Lindon from the depradations of Sauron and his hosts.

In 1695, when Sauron invaded Eriador, Gil-galad called on Númenor for aid. Then Tar-Minastir the King sent out a great navy; but it was delayed, and did not reach the coasts of Middle-earth until the year 1700. By that time Sauron had mastered all Eriador, save only besieged Imladris, and had reached the line of the River Lhûn. He had summoned more forces which were approaching from the south-east, and were indeed in Enedwaith at the Crossing of Tharbad, which was only lightly held. Gil-galad and the Númenóreans were holding the Lhûn in desperate defence the Grey Havens, when in the very nick of time the great armament of Tar-Minastir came in [emphasis mine]; and Sauron’s host was heavily defeated and driven back. The Númenórean admiral Ciryatur sent part of his ships to make a landing further to the south.

Now, supposing that Pharazôn is filling this Minastir/Ciryatur role (time compression), then maybe the trio are watching the arrival of the aforementioned armament having struck some grand bargain.

It would have to be some bargain, mind, maybe one of desperation, given Pharazôn has no real sense of fellowship with the Noldor. The king’s men and the elves are estranged. so it would need to be a very convincing “enemy of my enemy is my friend” thing, if you will.

One thing that comes to mind (big ups to Natasha on our Discord for mentioning this!) is the southern expansion of Sauron along the coasts that Akallabeth documents.

And sitting upon his carven throne in the city of Armenelos in the glory of his power, [Pharazôn] brooded darkly, thinking of war. For he had learned in Middle-earth of the strength of the realm of Sauron, and of his hatred of Westernesse. And now there came to him the masters of ships and captains returning out of the East, and they reported that Sauron was putting forth his might, since Ar-Pharazôn had gone back from Middle-earth, and he was pressing down upon the cities by the coasts; and he had taken now the title of King of Men, and declared his purpose to drive the Númenóreans into the sea, and destroy even Númenor, if that might be.

If Sauron were to also threaten Pelargir, where Kemen is based, that might force Pharazôn’s hand. This ultimately, ought to give Pharazôn the opportunity to take Sauron back to Numenor (at the end of S3) — very likely against the advice of his temporary allies.