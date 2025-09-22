The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on September 22:
Birth of Bilbo in the Shire (1290)
Bilbo and the barrels reach Lake-town just after sunset (S.R. 1341)
Birth of Frodo in the Shire (1368)
A long expected party!! (S.R. 1401)
Bilbo and Frodo’s birthdays (S.R. 1418)
The Black Riders reach Sarn Ford at evening (S.R. 1418)
Gandalf overtakes Shadowfax (S.R. 1418)
The hundred and twenty-ninth birthday of Bilbo and Frodo’s fifty-first birthday (S.R. 1419)
Sharkey in the Shire (S.R. 1419)
Bilbo’s hundred and thirtieth birthday. Frodo’s fifty-second birthday (S.R. 1420)
They meet the Last Riding of the Keepers of the Rings in Woody End (S.R. 1421)
Master Samwise rides out from Bag End (S.R. 1482)
September 22, 2890 (S.R. 1290)
1. Birth of Bilbo in the Shire.
(from the appendices-no text)
Bungo Baggins and Belladonna Took celebrate the birth of their only child, “Bilbo Baggins of Bag End.”
September 22, 2941 (S.R. 1341)
1. Bilbo and the barrels reach Lake-town just after sunset.
(not from the appendices)
“…a barrel was cut loose by Bilbo and pushed to the shore and opened. Groans came from inside…”
(Tolkien, 1966 Ballantine, p. 186-187 TH)
September 22, 2968 (1368)
1. Birth of Frodo in the Shire.
(from the appendices-no text)
Drogo Baggins and Primula Brandybuck celebrate the birth of their only child, “Frodo Baggins of Buckland, the Shire.)
September 22, 3001 (S.R. 1401)
1. A long expected party!!
(not from the appendices)
“The sun got up, the clouds vanished, flags were unfurled and the fun began.
Bilbo met the guests (and additions) at the new white gate in person. He gave away presents to all and sundry—the latter were those who went out again by the back way and came in again by the gate.
(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 50-56 FotR)
September 22, 3018 (S.R. 1418)
1. Bilbo and Frodo’s birthdays.
(not from the appendices)
“Thursday, his birthday morning, dawned as fair and clear as it had long ago for Bilbo’s great Party. Still Gandalf did not appear.”
(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 102 FotR)
2. The Black Riders reach Sarn Ford at evening.
(from the appendices-no text)
A presence of old crept through the forest which the Ranger felt long before he heard the sound of galloping hoofs….
3. Gandalf overtakes Shadowfax.
(from the appendices)
“I took the best horse in his land, and I have never seen the like of him…”
(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 343 FotR)
September 22, 3019 (S.R. 1419)
1. The hundred and twenty-ninth birthday of Bilbo and Frodo’s fifty-first birthday.
(not from the appendices)
“After the celebration of Bilbo’s birthday the four hobbits stayed in Rivendell for some days, and they sat much with their old friend…”
(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 327 RotK)
2. Sharkey in the Shire.
(not from the appendices-determined from text)
“‘…since Sharkey came it’s been plain ruination.'” [tells Farmer Cotton]
(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 360-361 RotK)
September 22, 3020 (S.R. 1420)
1. Bilbo’s hundred and thirtieth birthday. Frodo’s fifty-second birthday.
(from the appendices-no text)
There was a quiet gathering of friends and family at Bag End.
September 22, 3021 (S.R. 1421)
1. They meet the Last Riding of the Keepers of the Rings in Woody End.
(from the appendices)
“They camped in the Green Hills, and on September the twenty-second they rode gently down into the beginning of the trees as afternoon was wearing away.”
(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 380 RotK)
September 22, 3082 (S.R. 1482)
1. Master Samwise rides out from Bag End.
(from the appendices)
[at ninety-nine years of age] “On September 22 Master Samwise rides out from Bag End…”
(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 472 RotK)