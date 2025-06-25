This week in The Lord of the Rings news with Bakshi, board games, film budgets, and the latest gossip for movies, TV shows and merch!

The Lord of the Rings new board game and Bakshi Blu-ray

Clifford and Justin discussed Ralph Bakshi’s animated Lord of the Rings film, which is being re-released on Blu-ray this week. Clifford ranked it as number 4 out of 10 Lord of the Rings movies, citing its impact as the first cinematic adaptation of the story. They also talked about the growing subreddit for the recent anime film, The War of the Rohirrim, which has reached 4,000 members six months after its release. Additionally, Justin announced a new board game called Lord of the Rings: Fate of the Fellowship, designed by Matt Leacock.

Viggo Mortensen Wins a Writing award

After a lengthy discussion about a new board game called “Fate of the Fellowship,” which Clifford expressed excitement about and planned to purchase. They also talked about Viggo Mortensen’s recent success, including his directing debut and winning a Western screenplay award, which Justin suggested could lead to more involvement from Mortensen in future projects, particularly for Warner Brothers.

Viggo Mortensen wins Best Western Drama Script!!! pic.twitter.com/HHZdzBKMOh — WWA (@Western_Writers) June 22, 2025

The Hunt for Gollum Production Discussion

Justin and Clifford discussed the upcoming film “The Hunt for Gollum,” directed by Andy Serkis, which is set to be shot in New Zealand in early to mid-2024 and is expected to be a significant production. They debated whether the film would be as expensive as reported, considering its smaller narrative scope compared to previous large-scale productions like “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies. Clifford suggested that the journalist’s description of it being one of the most expensive future films in New Zealand might be an exaggeration due to rising production costs. Additionally, they briefly discussed Andy Serkis’s upcoming projects, including “Animal Farm” and “Batman 2,” and Justin shared some personal news about a co-host leaving Torn Tuesday.

Clifford Denies Bilbo Role Rumors

Clifford Broadway, known for his role as a stage actor, humorously denied rumors that he would be taking over the role of Bilbo Baggins in the upcoming “Hunt for Gollum” movie, despite a playful costume test shared by Justin. Justin confirmed that the studio had approved the announcement, but Clifford insisted he was not involved in the production. The conversation included lighthearted banter about potential casting and a mock announcement of Clifford as a body double for Gollum, which he playfully embraced while denying any official involvement.

AI De-Aging in “Hunt for Gollum”

Clifford and Justin discussed the use of AI technology for de-aging actors in the potential “Hunt for Gollum” project, focusing on Orlando Bloom and Ian Holm. Clifford expressed approval for using AI for visual effects but opposed its use in creating new artwork, emphasizing the importance of respecting original artists’ work. They also considered recasting roles and the potential challenges of using AI for characters like Saruman, with Clifford suggesting that fans might have mixed reactions to fully CGI characters. The conversation highlighted the evolving technology and its implications for film production, with Justin noting Peter Jackson’s openness to using AI in his projects.

Clifford and Justin discussed various updates and rumors about upcoming projects and casting. They shared news about Amazon’s secrecy regarding actor roles for their show, and Justin revealed that Jamie Campbell Bower, known as JCB, might be playing Bungo Baggins *sarcastically*. They also discussed the hiring of a new cinematographer, Gavin Finney, for “The Rings of Power” Season 3, highlighting his experience with video walls and natural lighting. Clifford shared excitement about Ryan Gosling’s upcoming role in a live-action adaptation of “Dragon’s Lair.” Lastly, Justin mentioned that Hugo Weaving, who worked on “The Matrix,” was brought to “The Lord of the Rings” project by Barry Osbourne.

Immersive 8K Movie Experience

Justin shared his experience of watching The Matrix at Cosm, a new dome-shaped cinema in Los Angeles that offers an immersive 8K movie experience with surround sound and interactive food service. The venue, which holds around 500 people, features a 360-degree screen that enhances the movie with additional CGI elements, and tickets cost $100 for the full experience including themed food and drinks. Justin highly recommended the unique cinematic experience, which is scheduled to run until August, and Clifford expressed interest in potentially seeing a Lord of the Rings film in the same format.

The hosts discussed the upcoming 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring and its potential screening in domes, expressing hope that Warner Bros would organize such an event at COSM. They announced a rewatch of Rings of Power, with the next episode scheduled for Sunday at noon Pacific time, and encouraged viewers to join the Discord community for discussions every Sunday at 3pm ET.

