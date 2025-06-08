Later today, the TORn Discord will be embarking on a complete live rewatch/watchparty (and discussion) of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — both Season 1 and, Season 2. All are welcome to join.

Starting with S1 E1: A Shadow of the Past at 3pm EST June 8, we will be group-watching one episode each week (with a double-header for each season finale) over the next 15 weeks. Participate in the text commentary on our server, then join us for a wrap-up voice discussion the following weekend. The full schedule is below.

If you’ve never used Discord before, it’s a very easy to use group-chat program that can be used on both PC, and phone. You can download the app and make an account here. It’s free. Then join TORn’s Discord server here. You can find the actual episode discussion thread here (or just ask one of our friendly moderators for help!).

TORn’s Rings of Power Rewatch schedule