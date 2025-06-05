Get an exclusive extra slipcase via iam8bit for the coziest new single player Hobbit game.
Wētā Workshop and Private Division have announced pre-orders are now available for a new iam8bit edition of Tales of the Shire. The exclusive edition comes with the game soundtrack, an art book and book style slipcase. From the landing page:
Discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth™. Join friendly Hobbits and familiar names awaiting your arrival in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game.
iam8bit Exclusive Edition
Begins Shipping July 29, 2025
- Includes an exclusive book cover o-sleeve
- Includes a beautiful 20”x16” fold-out map for the quaint village of Bywater
- Pre-order now and receive a download code for the official game soundtrack