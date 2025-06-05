Get an exclusive extra slipcase via iam8bit for the coziest new single player Hobbit game.

Wētā Workshop and Private Division have announced pre-orders are now available for a new iam8bit edition of Tales of the Shire. The exclusive edition comes with the game soundtrack, an art book and book style slipcase. From the landing page:

Discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth™. Join friendly Hobbits and familiar names awaiting your arrival in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game.

iam8bit Exclusive Edition

Begins Shipping July 29, 2025