Get an exclusive extra slipcase via iam8bit for the coziest new single player Hobbit game.

Wētā Workshop and Private Division have announced pre-orders are now available for a new iam8bit edition of Tales of the Shire. The exclusive edition comes with the game soundtrack, an art book and book style slipcase. From the landing page:

Discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth™. Join friendly Hobbits and familiar names awaiting your arrival in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game.

iam8bit Exclusive Edition

Begins Shipping July 29, 2025

  • Includes an exclusive book cover o-sleeve
  • Includes a beautiful 20”x16” fold-out map for the quaint village of Bywater
  • Pre-order now and receive a download code for the official game soundtrack
