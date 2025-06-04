The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee examines the truth and legends of one of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood history.

Director Jon Spira is opening up his feature length documentary film to Tolkien fans with an exclusive deal, following a successful Kickstarter campaign that helped get the movie finished. The film is now available online at ChristopherLeeFilm.co.uk in DVD Blu-Ray, box set, and digital download.

TheOneRing.net community fans can get 50% off the digital edition with code ONERING

Made in collaboration with Chris Lee’s Estate

The documentary features new and never before seen interviews with Peter Jackson, Joe Dante, John Landis, and archival footage featuring his best friends Vincent Price and Peter Cushing. It was made in coordination with Lee’s estate and heirs, and reveals many previously unheard personal anecdotes and stories. Many of the legendary tales of Christopher Lee’s life are covered — it’s up to you, the viewer, whether he was embellishing. Some of the tallest tales we documented years ago in a twitter thread.

James Bond exists because of Christopher Lee – he is Ian Fleming's cousin who wanted him to play Bond, not least because of Lee’s World War II and SOC experiences.



The A.I. Question

TheOneRing.net asked director Jon Spira if he thought Christopher Lee would be brought back to life with A.I. in the upcoming series of The Lord of the Rings films. While he has never inquired with Lee’s family or estate about such matters, he personally decided to not use A.I. in his documentary. Actor Peter Serafinowicz narrates portions of the film from the perspective of Christopher Lee, in stories taken from his own autobiography.

“I suspect that he might have left instructions not to allow such a thing. That said, he adored Peter Jackson and I could equally imagine him granting Jackson some form of limited digital manipulation rights,” says director Jon Spira.

To be clear: we have not yet heard any rumors that the new movies even want to pursue this. Director Andy Serkis and Producer Peter Jackson, who are working on the next LOTR film “The Hunt For Gollum,” have both expressed more than a passing interest in utilizing A.I. filmmaking tools. Jackson recently won Emmy and Grammy awards for using A.I. to restore The Beatles’ footage and music tapes. For Saruman’s cameo in “The War of the Rohirrim,” Philippa Boyens found unused outtakes from “The Hobbit” movies to bring Lee’s voice into the anime film.

Print the Legend, Watch the Film

Most Tolkien fans already know that Christopher Lee was a huge LOTR fan. He professed to read the books every year, and he is the only cast member of The Lord of the Rings movies to have actually met J.R.R. Tolkien in person. Not only was Saruman the final performance of his illustrious career, this documentary reveals that Christopher Lee was watching LOTR on the day he died. So go and grab the full movie now for half-off pricing using the code ONERING.