Trailer for new fantasy film releasing this week from Stuart Brennan also stars Jennifer English from Baldurs Gate 3 in a “gritty wood elf adventure!”

WARLORD is a new fantastical adventure featuring elves and men and magic in an epic medieval setting. It is explained as:

“Determined to free her city from the clutches of evil forces, one woman seeks out an elven Warlord and his powerful allies for aid.”

Directed by Stuart Brennan (who also acts), the film stars Billy Boyd, Ryan Gage, Georgina Leonidas, Jennifer English, Aliona Baranova, Kerry Norton and Richard Goss. The film releases digitally May 16, 2025 on AppleTV and other on-demand VOD services.

The cast is stacked with fan favorites! Billy Boyd played Peregrin Took (Pippin) in The Lord of the Rings films, Ryan Gage was Alfrid in The Hobbit sequels, Jennifer English is the actress behind Shadowheart in Baldurs Gate 3 and Latenna in Elden Ring, Georgina Leonidas was in the original Harry Potter movies, and director Stuart Brennan is a BAFTA Cymru-winning British actor, playwright, producer and director who is a leading figure within indie cinema supporting high concept filmmaking and championing film festivals globally.

What’s more, Director Stuart Brennan joined Clifford Broadway on TORN Tuesday this week. Check out what he had to say below.

Press Release for a “Gritty Wood Elf Adventure”

The studio behind WARLORD sends over the following description of the movie, out this Friday on demand.

Helmed by award-winning writer-director Stuart Brennan (Kingslayer, Assassin’s Guild), Warlord promises a dark and immersive journey into a mystical forest realm where war, rebellion, and power struggles unfold in uncompromising fashion.



Starring an ensemble cast led by Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), along with Ryan Gage, known for his role as Alfrid in the The Hobbit; Warlord delivers a fresh take on medieval fantasy. With cinematography by Doug Milsome BSC, ASC (Full Metal Jacket, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves), the film boasts a striking visual aesthetic reminiscent of classic epic filmmaking.



Set in a world rife with injustice, Warlord follows a peaceful Wood Elf leader forced to take up arms against an oppressive Sheriff and his mercenaries. As rebellion stirs, alliances are tested, and the elves’ true motives come into question, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for justice and survival.



Director Stuart Brennan shares his vision: “I grew up inspired by stories like Robin Hood, and I wanted to craft a film that explores timeless struggles—oppression, resistance, and the cost of war. Warlord is an intense, character-driven journey that I feel is timely and dealing with themes that are current real world issues. Having been a big fan of Warhammer growing up, Wood Elves were always my army of choice and so getting a chance to bring wood elves into my universe has been particularly special.”



A first-look at the poster of the film has been released today with exclusive images of Billy Boyd as The Sheriff and Ryan Gage as The Brute. Brennan was very excited about the casting; “I love Lord of the Rings, so working with Billy was very cool. He’s incredibly detail orientated and a very prepared actor. He arrived on set excited to be playing a dark and richly complex character. We’d had a few video calls to talk through the part and once he was in costume, on location it was genuinely one of the highlights of my career being able to capture him bringing this role to life. It’s very different from anything he’s done before.”



This was the third movie he had got to work with Gage; “Ryan is a superb actor, he’s also very prepared, very specific and creative with his choices. He was one of the first people I sent the script to and this character really jumped out at him. He’s a lot of fun in this movie, very dark, very wicked.”