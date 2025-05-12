Section divider

An intimate evening of music, magic, and heavy metal open to the public.

Bear McCreary is bringing his score for season 2 of The Rings of Power to the Grammy Museum on June 4. Tickets are available now for AmEx cardholders at $30, and public sales start this Saturday, via the Grammy site.

If you end up attending, please send in a full report! Our DMs are open on social, and the anonymous tipline is spymaster@theonering.net

Celebrating the Music Behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

McCreary is heavily promoting his score for the Prime Video series during their FYC Emmy nomination campaign. He recently performed at UCLA, and you can read a new interview with Bear at Deadline that teases work on Season 3.

