Fugglers hit store shelves this week with ugly versions of Gollum, Gandalf and Frodo.

LOTR fans on social media were caught off guard over these new interpretations of classic Tolkien characters. Fugglers are real and official – we checked! These “funny ugly” plush are popular on TikTok.

it was a hard choice pic.twitter.com/YpPZgDylnX — libby (@evenstvr) May 6, 2025

Seems that WalMart is the exclusive retailer for Fugglers in USA; they can be found in the kids & babies toy plush section of stores, right next to Bluey and Pokemon.