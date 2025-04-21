Our friends at Asmus Collectibles and Sideshow have teamed up for one of the best representations you’re going to find of the character Saruman the White. This 1:6 falls under Asmus Crown Series, which as you know means they’re going all out on the details and goodies.

As you can see in the picture and product page, this is a solid likeness to Sir Christopher Lee in his role of Saruman the White. This collectible doesn’t come up short on accessories either, with multiple hands, Saruman’s staff, Palantir, and a fantastic dual sided Orthanc base, allowing you to recreate two different scenes we saw Saruman in. Saruman comes in at a price tag of $395 and is expected to ship in the back half of 2025.

Here’s what the official press release tells us: