Our friends at Asmus Collectibles and Sideshow have teamed up for one of the best representations you’re going to find of the character Saruman the White. This 1:6 falls under Asmus Crown Series, which as you know means they’re going all out on the details and goodies.
As you can see in the picture and product page, this is a solid likeness to Sir Christopher Lee in his role of Saruman the White. This collectible doesn’t come up short on accessories either, with multiple hands, Saruman’s staff, Palantir, and a fantastic dual sided Orthanc base, allowing you to recreate two different scenes we saw Saruman in. Saruman comes in at a price tag of $395 and is expected to ship in the back half of 2025.
Here’s what the official press release tells us:
Bring the magic of The Lord of the Rings to your collection with Sideshow and Asmus Collectible Toys.
Saruman the White is a treacherous and powerful wizard who allies himself with Sauron in pursuit of the One Ring. From his chamber in the tower of Orthanc in Isengard, Saruman communes with the Dark Lord through a palantír, betraying old friends like Gandalf the Grey in his efforts to destroy the Fellowship of the Ring and enslave Middle-earth.
Inspired by the character’s appearance in The Lord of the Ringsfilm trilogy, the Saruman 1/6 Scale Figure by Asmus Collectible Toys evokes the commanding presence of this mighty wizard in exquisite detail.
The Saruman 1/6 Scale Figure captures his iconic, regal appearance as portrayed in the films with numerous points of articulation, intricately layered fabric costuming, and accessories for recreating his most notable scenes.
This striking figure sports a detailed portrait with synthetic hair for a realistic finish. It also features moveable eyes, allowing fans to adjust his keen gaze.
Accessories include four pairs of interchangeble hands, the palantír orb, and Saruman’s staff of power with its distinctive white orb set upon a black crown.
Collectors can enjoy a variety of display options with the double-sided Orthanc-inspired environment base, which includes a section of balustrade plus an independently displayable altar with a luminous feature that pairs with the translucent palantír orb for a sinister effect.
A new power is rising in your collection. The Saruman 1/6 Scale Figure by Asmus Collectible Toys is available to pre-order now from Sideshow.com.