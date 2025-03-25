Section divider

Our friends at Weta Workshop have sent us the amazing looking King Aragorn Classic Series statue to review here at TheOneRing.net. This version of Aragorn captures him as he takes the crown of Gondor, becoming King Elessar, at the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. For me it is without a doubt one of the best versions of this character we’ve gotten from Weta. The Classic Series is a fantastic series of statues that really highlight each character in classic poses, allowing the character to really shine. I would highly encourage anyone to get this right now – for the price of $399 USD with free shipping.

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC an Embracer Group company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2024 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.