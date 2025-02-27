EXCLUSIVE – Pippin as a ruthless leader? Alfrid the woodland elf? Colour us intrigued!

Billy Boyd (LOTR) and Ryan Gage (The Hobbit) star in a new fantasy feature film called WARLORD. Gamers may recognize the rest of the cast too – Jennifer English is Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3, and Aliona Baranova is in Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Liberty.

Director & actor Stuart Brennan jumped into our instagram comments this week to let fans know the movie trailer “will release in a few weeks time.”

Exclusive Photos Revealed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

First Look: Warlord Brings a Gritty Wood Elf Fantasy Thriller to Screens This May



London, UK – February 20, 2025 – The highly anticipated fantasy thriller Warlord is set to premiere on May 15, 2025, ahead of its global release on May 16th, 2025. Helmed by award-winning writer-director Stuart Brennan (Kingslayer, Assassin’s Guild), Warlord promises a dark and immersive journey into a mystical forest realm where war, rebellion, and power struggles unfold in uncompromising fashion.



Starring an ensemble cast led by Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), along with Ryan Gage, known for his role as Alfrid in the The Hobbit; Warlord delivers a fresh take on medieval fantasy. With cinematography by Doug Milsome BSC, ASC (Full Metal Jacket, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves), the film boasts a striking visual aesthetic reminiscent of classic epic filmmaking.



Set in a world rife with injustice, Warlord follows a peaceful Wood Elf leader forced to take up arms against an oppressive Sheriff and his mercenaries. As rebellion stirs, alliances are tested, and the elves’ true motives come into question, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for justice and survival.



Director Stuart Brennan shares his vision: “I grew up inspired by stories like Robin Hood, and I wanted to craft a film that explores timeless struggles—oppression, resistance, and the cost of war. Warlord is an intense, character-driven journey that I feel is timely and dealing with themes that are current real world issues. Having been a big fan of Warhammer growing up, Wood Elves were always my army of choice and so getting a chance to bring wood elves into my universe has been particularly special.”



A first-look at the poster of the film has been released today with exclusive images of Billy Boyd as The Sheriff and Ryan Gage as The Brute. Brennan was very excited about the casting; “I love Lord of the Rings, so working with Billy was very cool. He’s incredibly detail orientated and a very prepared actor. He arrived on set excited to be playing a dark and richly complex character. We’d had a few video calls to talk through the part and once he was in costume, on location it was genuinely one of the highlights of my career being able to capture him bringing this role to life. It’s very different from anything he’s done before.”



This was the third movie he had got to work with Gage; “Ryan is a superb actor, he’s also very prepared, very specific and creative with his choices. He was one of the first people I sent the script and this character really jumped out at him. He’s a lot of fun in this movie, very dark, very wicked.”



Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

