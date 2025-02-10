Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our poetry feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

The Beautiful Queen of Stars

by: Peter Kenny

Bright stars gleaming in the night,

Diamonds in the sky,

Gifts from the lady ever white;

Radiating with light,

Too beautiful for words,

She is queen of the stars shining bright.

We call on her in dark times,

Moments of despair;

Praying to her for brighter times;

Prayers she hears sent by us,

Our songs raised in praise,

She listens to our voices with love.

Night- time skies filled with gleaming stars,

Blossoms in a field of dark,

Dewdrop diamonds from a silver tree.

Down here on earth in starry light,

We now see in that sparkling sky,

Visions of her shining face;

The Beautiful Queen of Stars.

Lady dressed in shining white,

Radiant snow white,

Queen revered by one and all;

We rejoice in the light,

Of her gleaming stars,

She is queen of the stars shining bright.

~~ * ~~

“Utulie’n Aure”

by: Caroline Flynn

“Tears unnumbered ye shall shed.”

So was spoken the prophecy of dread.

Upon the Anfauglith such a battle was fought

That unnumbered tears and devastation were indeed wrought.

As the battle waxed thick and strong,

And the hopeless end seemed not long

There arose a cry, so strong and clear

That, for a time, was dispersed all darkness and fear.

“Utulie’n Aure!” In a loud voice Fingon cried,

And over the field the din of battle died.

For lo! Turgon his brother was come from Gondolin,

And glad was the meeting of the sons of Fingolfin.

Never so welcome was hope unlooked-for.

“Utulie’n Aure!” Never was the cry heard stronger before!

In the brothers’ hearts hope was glad and high –

Alas! That it should so soon die!

For Turgon was driven back and forced to retreat,

Though Huor urged him that he went not in total defeat:

“While yet you stand, Morgoth shall not be our demise,

And from you and me, a New Star shall arise.”

But did this comfort Turgon when he heard of Fingon’s fall?

Or did he regret having retreated behind his walls?

Hope one moment, then black despair –

Why did all have to perish that was good and fair?

“Farewell my brother, so valiant, so brave,”

Turgon murmured. “Alas, that you could not rest beside Father’s grave.

But wherever you sleep, may you be in peace,

From Mandos’ Halls may you find a speedy release.”

For a time he stood, sad and silent:

But then a light came to his eyes, steady and defiant.

Huor’s words echoed again in his mind,

A hope and a promise they would bind.

“Utulie’n Aure!” He cried his brother’s cry,

And he raised his fist against the sky.

“But even if day shall fail and night fall,

A New Star shall arise that will Evil forestall!”

~~ * ~~