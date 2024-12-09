Under Kenji Kamiyama’s taut direction, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” skillfully blends 2D hand-drawn animation with Tolkien’s penchant for heroic fury and painful loss in an epic feature film releasing December 12th from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. A surprisingly brisk 2:14 runtime hits all the right notes (as does Stephen Gallagher’s gorgeous score) — where vibrant Japanese anime gives royal family drama, imminent heartbreak, and cruel warfare a rather supernatural ferocity. The result is a terrific film, hands down. Handling both fantasy and tragedy with all seriousness, this standalone Middle-earth story beckons us back as “the next big LOTR film.” Although the entire sketch of this story fits in about 2 pages of Appendix A, “The War of the Rohirrim” is a satisfying narrative piece that stands tall alongside Peter Jackson’s previous LOTR and Hobbit Trilogies, but does not outdo them.

A Fine Standalone Tale

A bit disconnected from previous stories concerning the War of the Ring, this film considers a more intimate drama. A mighty King loves his daughter to the point of being overprotective; yet no one dares cage her unbridled free spirit, never to be diminished. Echoes of Théoden and his niece Éowyn, to be sure. In fact, Miranda Otto returns to be the film’s narrator (an elegant and welcome touch). The voice actors are excellent all-around.

Helm Hammerhand (an imposing Brian Cox) will suffer no fools. His sons Haleth and Háma are always close to his side. His daughter, Héra (a stunning Gaia Wise), would rather be out feeding a shank of mutton to fledgling giant eagles. Wearing a formal dress to the royal council is NOT her bag. One cold evening Freca, a rich and powerful man (but one with Dunlendish blood), comes to Edoras. He brings an unwanted marriage proposal, desiring to wed Helm’s coltish daughter to his son Wulf. All hell breaks loose. Every good script needs an inciting incident, and boy, this one is a whopper.

After the Proposal

The tumult that follows is fully realized; as the filmmakers draw up spectacular scenes of battles both far afield and deep within the human heart. Soon bitter war and an even more biting winter rends asunder the lives of everyone in Rohan. All roads lead to the Hornburg (would have been cool to hear it called Súthburg, but what the heck); renamed “Helm’s Deep” in the near future. The night is dark and full of terrors, to borrow a phrase. But I shall spoil no more.

Thematic Essence of Tolkien

This is as much Helm’s film as it is Héra’s. He is the Dad who’s always there for his children and certainly for his people. His decisions are brash and often grim, yet his motives are precise. However often circumstances would strip Héra of her agency, she yet finds her passion and opportunity. She rises to the legendary namesake of “Shieldmaiden of Rohan” with needful determination. Tolkien excels at this kind of storytelling. His characters’ toughest edges are yet molded by compassion. The difficult choices they face truly resonate with the Professor’s sensibilities.

Fair credit to Oscar-winning producer Philippa Boyens for choosing to zero in on this particular tale in such a way that writers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Mathews (known for Netflix’s Emmy-winning “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”) and Phoebe Gittens & Arty Papageorgiou could so successfully play in the sandbox to flesh out such exigencies. Special gold star for the handling of Fréaláf, one of my favorite characters.

Heightened Skill of the Animators

The character drama compels here as much as in the live-action films. This is largely due to Kamiyama’s shrewd storytelling sense and how he stages large action scenes against emotional powerhouse moments. A word of praise for the animation team: how beautifully these artists stage the sweeping vistas of Middle-earth! How gorgeously this imagery harkens back to original WETA designs of architecture, clothing, weaponry, and cultural objects! Colors and backgrounds are especially rich, going a long way to help frame distinctly Rohirric themes of unrequited love and revenge-lust. Sound design and foley work is stellar!

Howard Shore’s leitmotifs play a key part in this story as with all LOTR/Hobbit films. Composer Stephen Gallagher worked previously as the Music Editor for “The Hobbit” — here he brings a magic toolbox of material that really shines. His score (playing during the very writing of this review) makes one long for mountains, pine trees, waterfalls and the vast grasslands of Rohan. The closing credits song “The Rider,” sung with astounding dexterity by Paris Paloma, is perhaps the most evocative thing I’ve heard in years. Big Florence & the Machine energy opening the ears and the heart to this new vision of Middle-earth.

Tolkien Anime Adaptations Came First

A point of historical note: the glowing success of “The War of the Rohirrim” — in fact its very existence — brings us full circle back to the 1970’s where the earliest adaptation of “The Hobbit” was likewise created by a pan-Pacific production team. Indeed 1977 was a mighty big year for fantasy and sci-fi, seeing the publication of “The Silmarillion” and the phenomenon of the first Star Wars; and yet also the Peabody Award-winning telecast of “The Hobbit,” on CBS.

Produced by New York-based Rankin/Bass and animated in Japan by Topcraft, “The Hobbit” has stood the test of time as an early anime milestone (and ultimately glorified by South Park ridicule). Animators from Topcraft would work for a fledgling production house called Studio Ghibli; a new operation on the scene that would make a legendary name for itself. Seeing at least one or two distinct references to Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” (and a nice visual composition of Helm in battle clearly going back to Ralph Bakshi’s representation of Théoden from his 1978 LOTR films) truly warms the heart.

The Advantage of Animation

A lack of appetite for anime should not detract from enjoying “The War of the Rohirrim” on its merits. Roger Ebert famously championed the medium of animation — reminding us how it frees the filmmaker from the demands of realism, gravity, even cameras. Imagination can truly fly, unfettered by the physical world, able to convey the most artful approach. It has often been said animation provides a layer of abstraction one can never find in live-action. It offers the audience a broader point of meeting the tale head-on, allowing one to appreciate the hard-won craftsmanship on display.

“The War of the Rohirrim” should fuel fan conversation for years to come. A minority may wish the team had “animated on the 1’s” instead of “on the 2’s or on the 3’s” or some other technical gripe, but that is not truly the style of Japanese anime. It is not much of a complaint considering the overt beauty that Kamiyama-san and his team have achieved. The film succeeds comfortably within its own art style.

Film Rating

I rate this a solid 8.5 out of 10 with focused praise on use of color, framing of compositions, great pacing, clarity of character motivations, lovely music, and the overall serious handling of Tolkien’s tragic tale with emotional verisimilitude.

Much too hasty,

Clifford Broadway / “Quickbeam”