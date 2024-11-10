Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our poetry feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

The Steward and the White Lady

by: Cassie Hughes

She lay bereft of all she loved and wished her life was done,

That King had never called her back from limbo’s darkened home,

Within these hallowed healing halls her heart felt caged anew,

What now for maid without a shield? No cause to cleave unto?

In waking dreams she wandered there a ghost in living form,

Her hopes and dreams dispersed as dust, her mind encased in storm,

‘Twas thus he first did spy her there caught up in moonlights glow

And from that moment lost his heart to Rohan’s greatest jewel.

Fair Eowyn he then pursued though she desired naught

But finding honour within death, this goal, her only thought,

With inner strength he persevered and piece by piece did steal

Away despair and hopelessness, her zest for life reveal.

At last the scales fell from her eyes, she finally perceived,

The wise and steadfast prince of men to whom her heart had cleaved,

The Steward and the Lady found at last their just reward,

A strong, enduring love in which to live in light restored.

~~ * ~~

I’ve included this following poem to commemorate Remembrance Day. It’s one I wrote as part of my Literature degree in memory of my Grandfather. Lest We Forget

Grandad Speaks

by: Kelvarhin

They called me Jack,

Though my mates

Called me Snowy.

A hazel-eyed beauty,

From London’s east-end,

Became my life’s love.

Two adored daughters,

Completed our home.

War intervened,

To the R.A.F. I soared.

Not to drop bombs,

Or dogfight in the sky,

Dinghy Drop rescues

Were my choice to fly.

The fates made their call,

Rescuers missing,

Lost over North Sea.

Three simple words,

All that were shared.

Missing in action.

No body to mourn,

No grave to cry on.

A telegraphed epitaph,

My Loves only memorial.

~~ * ~~