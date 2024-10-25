The following event took place in Middle-earth on October 2 5:

October 25, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. The Dwarves venture into the Mountain.

(determined from text)

“Now do be careful!” whispered the hobbit, “and as quiet as you can be! There may be no Smaug at the bottom, but then again there may be…”

(Tolkien, 1966 Ballantine, p. 224-228 TH)

October 25, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

2. The Elvenking’s host leave Mirkwood for Erebor.



(determined from text)

“…the Elvenking rode forth… …marching with many spearmen and bowmen…”

(Tolkien, 1966 Ballantine, p. 224-228 TH)

October 25, 3018 (S.R. 1418)

1. Council of Elrond.

(from the appendices)

“Suddenly as they were talking a single clear bell rang out. ‘That is the warning bell for the Council of Elrond,’ cried Gandalf. ‘Come along now! Both you and Bilbo are wanted.'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 314-354 FotR)

2. Council of Hobbits… and a Wizard.

(from the appendices)

“Later that day the hobbits held a meeting of their own in Bilbo’s room.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 356 FotR)