The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on October 20:

Bilbo and the Dwarves think of what to do next at the Hidden Door (1341)

Escape across the Ford of Bruinen (1418)

Gandalf and Elrond perceive the Black Riders at the Ford of Bruinen (1418)

Frodo is brought to Rivendell (1418)

Return of the King is published (1955)

October 20, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. Bilbo and the Dwarves think of what to do next at the Hidden Door.

(determined from text – referencing Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)

“Bilbo found sitting on the doorstep lonesome and wearisome—there was not a doorstep, of course…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 199 The Hobbit)

October 20, 3018 (S.R. 1418)

1. Escape across the Ford of Bruinen.

(from the appendices)

“‘Our peril will be greatest just ere we reach the river,’ said Glorfindel; ‘for my heart warns me that the pursuit is now swift behind us, and other danger may be waiting by the Ford….’

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 383-385 FotR)

2. Gandalf and Elrond perceive the Black Riders at the Ford of Bruinen.

(not from the appendices-no text & text)

“‘The river of this valley is under his power, and it will rise in anger when he has great need to bar the Ford.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 296 FotR)

3. Frodo is brought to Rivendell.

(not from the appendices)

“‘The Elves brought you from the Ford on the night of the twentieth, and that is where you lost count….'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 292 FotR)