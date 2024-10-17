Section divider

Varking sends in a spy report about new merch for The War of the Rohirrim, including pics and pricing of the Hornburg.

The Amazon exclusive pack gives you all four figures, which also makes the troll, for $59.99

Hornburg Deluxe Castle Playset

The Hornburg — a mighty fortress that win later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Hera, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.
Product Features:

  • – Incredibly detailed 4″ scale playset based on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
  • – Over 7ft in length
  • – The ultimate set to build out The Hornburg Castle
  • – Figures not included. Sold separately.
  • – Collect all McFarlane Toys The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim figures
  • – Assembly required

https://www.walmart.com/ip/LOTR-ROHIRRIM-DELUXE-CASTLE-PLAYSET/12419817965

In a separate announcement, WB Pictures announce that Friday’s Rohirrim panel from NYCC will be livestreamed at 11am PT, potentially on X / Twitter and YouTube.

Join thousands of LOTR fans in conversation about The War of the Rohirrim in the TORN Discord.

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC an Embracer Group company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2024 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.