Varking sends in a spy report about new merch for The War of the Rohirrim, including pics and pricing of the Hornburg.

The Amazon exclusive pack gives you all four figures, which also makes the troll, for $59.99

The Hornburg — a mighty fortress that win later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Hera, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Product Features:

– Incredibly detailed 4″ scale playset based on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

– Over 7ft in length

– The ultimate set to build out The Hornburg Castle

– Figures not included. Sold separately.

– Collect all McFarlane Toys The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim figures

– Assembly required

https://www.walmart.com/ip/LOTR-ROHIRRIM-DELUXE-CASTLE-PLAYSET/12419817965

In a separate announcement, WB Pictures announce that Friday’s Rohirrim panel from NYCC will be livestreamed at 11am PT, potentially on X / Twitter and YouTube.

