Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our poetry feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

“The Sea Calls us Home”

By: Caroline Flynn

The wind is cold: soon the last leaf shall fall

And all shall be covered by winter’s pall.

In the restless breeze I hear a call.

The Sea calls us home.

Upon this Middle-earth we have endured storm and gale,

But now our long years begin to fade and fail,

Upon the grey ships we must set sail.

For the Sea calls us home.

O land we have loved through the lengthening years,

Enriched by our labor, watered by our tears,

Why now are you grown so cold and drear?

Why does the Sea call us home?

This sorrow of our hearts is not feigned

For in this land we have lived and reigned

And with our blood is this land stained.

But the Sea calls us home.

The Sea! Whose waters contain the memory of old,

The eternal Music it most closely holds

Our griefs and triumphs its voice enfolds.

Thus the Sea calls us home.

To the straight road of the West we now turn,

To the undying West for which our hearts now yearn

Where the Evening Star begins to burn.

For the Sea calls us home.

~~ * ~~

Numenor’s Lament

By: L. May

Life’s many treasures

Drowned in sea spray.

Waves cover memories,

Flooding, razing,

All that was great.

Floating bodies swirl,

Like wave-kissed pebbles,

Tumbling and spinning.

Water foams over,

In unending motion,

Advancing and retreating,

With relentless ruin,

Till flotsam drifts,

Upon restless waves.

Memory fades,

Born out to sea,

Drawn down into

Ulmo’s cold, dark realm.

~~ * ~~