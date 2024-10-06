The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on October 6:

Thorin requests supplies (1341)

Gandalf heads for Rivendell after escaping Weathertop (1418)

The camp under Weathertop attacked at night. Frodo is wounded (1418)

They cross the Ford of Bruinen; Frodo feels the first return of pain (1419)

Frodo is again ill (1420)

Samwise returns to Bag End (1421)

October 6, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. Thorin requests supplies

“At the end of a fortnight Thorin began to think of departure. While the enthusiasm still lasted in the town was the time to get help.”

October 6, 3018 (S.R. 1418)

1. Gandalf heads for Rivendell after escaping Weathertop.

“I hoped to draw some of them off, and yet reach Rivendell ahead of you and send out help…’

2. The camp under Weathertop attacked at night. Frodo is wounded.

“‘Well, here we are!’ said Merry. ‘And very cheerless and uninviting it looks! There is no water and no shelter.And no sign of Gandalf…'”

October 6, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. Gandalf and the Hobbits leave Rivendell – They cross the Ford of Bruinen.

“When they came to the Ford of Bruinen, he had halted, and seemed loth to ride into the stream…”

October 6, 3020 (S.R. 1420)

1. Frodo is again ill.

“One evening Sam came into the study and found his master looking very strange. He was very pale and his eyes seemed to see things far away.”

October 6, 3021 (S.R. 1421)

1. Samwise returns to Bag End.

“At last they rode over the downs and took the East Road, and then Merry and Pippin rode on to Buckland…”

