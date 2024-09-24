Here at TORn we were delighted recently to make a new friend: Ian Leino from Geek Orthodox. Ian is a glass artist who creates incredible stained glass (and window cling replicas), and who has recently become licensed with Middle-earth Enterprises. So he’s launching a range inspired by Tolkien!

Staffer greendragon recently had a chance to chat with Ian, to find out more about his stunning creations, and his passion for all things Tolkien. Here’s what he had to say:

What was your first encounter with the work of J.R.R. Tolkien?

My parents divorced when I was an infant, but when I was four, my Mom started dating a man who would eventually become my step-father. When he would come to visit, he would always read to be before bedtime – but none of those [little] children’s books; he launched right into The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis, and introduced me to the world of fantasy. It took a few years to get through the entire Chronicles of Narnia, and by then they had gotten married and we’d established the routine of a family reading time.

With Narnia behind us, the time was right to graduate to the world of Middle-earth, starting with The Hobbit and progressing through The Lord of the Rings, which captured my imagination in an entirely new way. That bond over Middle-earth is one of the things that bound our new family together, and it’s a common interest that we still share.

Why stained glass – is it a medium which particularly lends itself to images of Middle-earth, do you think?

My interest in stained glass started with my first job, which was sweeping up at a glass studio on the weekends when I was in middle school. And it intensified in college when I studied art history with an emphasis on gothic art and architecture. As a medium, stained glass has always been used to evoke a sense of wonder and grandeur. From the heroes of history to the religious parables in cathedrals – we use stained glass artwork as a way of venerating and celebrating what is important to us.

The world and characters of Middle-earth are such a foundational fandom for so many of us that I feel that they deserve a similar artistic treatment. From the sweeping vistas that call us to adventure, to the coziness of a pub sign where we know our friends are inside sharing tales, these moments and places absolutely shine through the medium of stained glass in a way that they can’t in any other medium.

Are there other Middle-earth artists/interpreters who have influenced you?

I likely have the same major touchstones as many other Tolkien fans my age – starting with the striking animation of the Bakshi films, later finding the stunning work of Alan Lee, and then being absolutely immersed in the world of Middle-earth by the amazing creative teams at WETA.

One of my absolute favorite sets of illustrations ever, though, is the 1976 Russian version of The Hobbit, illustrated by Mikhail Belomlinsky. The illustrations are bold and unique with a touch of whimsy, giving the entire book the feeling of a folk-tale. More than anything, I love the breadth of inspiration that is possible while still being true to the original text, and the huge diversity of artwork based around these stories.

How does it feel to be ‘officially licensed’?

It feels amazing! I feel like I should have a more sophisticated answer, but it’s so overwhelming that all I can think is: “amazing!”. I’ve long enjoyed being part of a worldwide fellowship of artists who create original art that is inspired by these books. So it’s an incredible honor to know that the stewards at Middle-earth Enterprises have selected my artwork to help officially represent that world to fans everywhere. I feel a responsibility to be worthy of that trust – being true to the original text and my own vision – to offer a new way of experiencing the world that Tolkien created.

