Wonderful news to share on this special double hobbity birthdate September 22 (familiar to all Tolkien fans as Bilbo and Frodo’s birthday) — there is a sparkling new Fan Event happening in the U.K. that some might not be familiar with just yet! FanXLive is happening this October 5 and 6 at Farnborough International Exhibition Center, a small journey southwest of London, with Jed Brophy, Adam Brown, Dean O’Gorman, and LOTR Co-Producer Rick Porras — and that’s just the celebs from the Tolkien franchise! In attendance will also be the stars, writers, and artists from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones, and so much more.

Here is the main announcement from their official site: Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate fan experience at FanXLive, the premier Comic Con-style event taking place at the Farnborough International Exhibition Centre. Prepare to be captivated by a dazzling array of celebrity appearances, thrilling panel discussions, and an unparalleled collection of merchandise from your favorite franchises. Whether you’re a die-hard comic book enthusiast, a passionate gamer, or a devoted sci-fi fanatic, FanXLive promises to be a true haven for fans of all genres. Dive into a world of cosplay, exclusive panels, and unforgettable moments that will leave you craving more. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of pop culture at FanXLive.

I was recently introduced to Jaime Milner, who is working tirelessly to bring all these elements together under one roof, and he shared some of his inspiration behind the creation of FanXLive as a distinct event: “As well as the usual mixture of stars signing autographs which every event tends to cater for I wanted to bring so much more including talent from behind the cameras to not only meet the fans but also talk about the stories they hold from their time working on the movies — and of course how they were all made. Those insights are so integral to the worlds we all know and love — and something that is so overlooked in our field of events, in all forms and genres of movie/tv attendance, so I wanted to change that.”

This will assuredly be an energized event, with many opportunities to meet talented voice actors, writers, and performers — some of whom are rarely seen because of their work inside a droid or acting behind a digital creation!

LOTR original trilogy fans will be delighted at this rare appearance of Rick Porras, who as Co-Producer of the trilogy has terrific stories to share from his time working with Peter Jackson and WETA. There is a Cosplay Contest as well as a unique “After Hours” program featuring one of our favorite stars from the British stage and screen, Miriam Margolyes! A delightful opportunity to be in that audience and ask questions directly to Miriam is a special treat indeed. Oh, the stories and memories she’ll share!

Be sure to check out all the details on their main site. Guests can pre-register for those celeb autographs and photos that they would most like. Special tip of the hat to Jaime Milner for putting together such a star-studded program.