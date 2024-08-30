Not too long ago, Games Workshop announced a new edition of Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game — their licensed tabletop miniature wargame that’s based on Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies.

Slipped into that annnouncement was a one-sentence tease that, as part of the update, GW would also release a series of figures based on the forthcoming anime feature the Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. (Sneaky!)

Now they’ve revealed the first of these: foot and mounted versions of Wulf, the Rohirrim lordling who seizes Meduseld (and the throne) from Helm Hammerhand.

Wulf mounted figure for the Middle-earth Battle Strategy Game.

GW Lead Design Manager told TheOnering.net that they “worked with Warner Bros. and the creative team behind the movie — including the absolutely wonderful Arty Papageorgiou and Philippa Boyens — to make sure our miniatures reflected the visuals of the film whilst sitting well alongside our existing range.”

Although I don’t play the game myself, I found the card that outlines Wulf’s special rule quite interesting.

To me, that first sentence suggests that GW will subsequently release figures for “the heirs and leaders of Rohan”. At a guess, I extrapolate that mean it’s reasonable to expect additional figures (in no particular order) for: Helm Hammerhand, Háma, Héra, Haleth, and Fréaláf Hildeson. Leaders could also include the mysterious Olwyn who features as a supporter or advisor to Héra in some of the scenes in the recently released Japanese trailer.

TORn Staffer Ostadan wrote to me to suggest that the new edition will very probably be rolled out with a new ‘Starter’ set (like the Battle for Osgiliath set of a few years ago). He said that “most of the game’s fans seem to think that this new starter will be between Rohan and Dunlending factions. This is not a certainty, but does seem likely.”

I certainly agree this makes a lot of sense. It would mean additional fiugures such as Freca (Helm’s father), the General Taarg, and the bald fellow whose name escapes me right now. Probably a mish-mash of Wulf’s folk, Dunlendings and Haradrim/Corsair (I’ve now seen the offical coloring book calling them Southrons) mercenaries. And perhaps a Mûmakil.

Wulf on foot. Courtesy: Games Workshop. Mounted Wulf. Courtesy: Games Workshop.

Plus even more War of the Rohirrim tie-in merch from Harper Collins

That’s not all!

In case you missed it, Harper Collins is also releasing three tie-in books that are now available for pre-order on both the HC site, and on Amazomg. (NB: at the time of writing, Amazon seems to have Falconer’s Art book on sale.)

The Art of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

By Daniel Falconer. 256pp. Releases February 25, 2025

A comprehensive, large-format hardcover offering unparalleled insight into the making of The War of the Rohirrim, and the complete creative journey from concept to finished film told by the artists and filmmakers themselves. Cover art not yet available.

Pre-order: Harper Collins | Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Visual Companion

By Chris Smith. 96pp. Releases November 5, 2024.

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

With a cast of exciting and original characters, and a mix of locations both familiar and new, this dramatic new standalone story weaves another thread in the grand tapestry of Middle-earth. Lavishly illustrated with breathtaking art and imagery, The War of the Rohirrim: Official Visual Companion is the ultimate introduction to every character, creature and location you will encounter in this epic adventure from the official Lord of the Rings saga.

Pre-order: Harper Collins | Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Official Coloring Book

By Warner Bros. 80pp. Releases November 5, 2024.

Experience the valiant spirit of Rohan’s warriors defending their homeland against the forces of darkness as you color these breathtaking scenes featuring all the characters, creatures, and landscapes from the new Lord of the Rings movie. Return to Middle-earth and begin a brand-new coloring adventure, from the splendor of the Golden Hall atop Edoras, to the breathtaking landscapes of Rohan, and ancient fortress of the Hornburg.

As well as dramatic scenes from this exciting new installment in the Lord of the Rings movie saga, you can color all of its heroes and villains, including Rohan’s legendary king, Helm Hammerhand, his intrepid daughter, Héra, and her brothers Haleth and Háma, Lord Freca and his son, Wulf, the warlike Southrons and iconic creatures such as the monstrous mûmakil and the savage snow-troll.

Pre-order: Harper Collins | Amazon