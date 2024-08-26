The Rings of Power S2 is fast approaching. To keep you thinking, TORn Discord moderator Webcrawler’s back today with some more pre-release analysis and some interesting insights into a character who will only become more important as the story unfolds: Elendil the Faithful.

The Rings of Power: analysing Elendil the Faithful

by TORn Discord moderator Webcrawler

The following analysis contains mild plot spoilers from recent news articles and trailers, so avoid if you do not wish to know. I’m going to try to talk about the thematic arc of Elendil in S2, but I’ll start with a recap of Elendil’s actions in S1.

In a S1 interview with Nerd of the Rings, Lloyd Owen mentions The Story of Job from the Bible as a source for understanding Elendil. I thought it was interesting, as Tolkien describes Elendil as a “Noachian figure” in Letter 131 (The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien). But Job also works.

Job from the Bible (a quick primer)

Job is a righteous man who was blessed with a good life, family, wealth, etc. Job’s faith is then tested and he loses everything. Job however praises God, but is given more trials. He then curses himself for being born, but still does not rebuke God (yet).

Job is an interesting comparison, because in S1, Elendil is a Faithful. In S1, Ep. 3, he justifies bringing Galadriel to Númenor, telling Miriel “The Sea put her in his path”. Elendil has already lost his wife at this point. But he still retains some level of his faith.

However, by Episode 7, after losing Isildur, Elendil comes close to rebuking his faith: he wishes he never “pulled that Elf on board” his ship. It’s similar to Job cursing himself for being born.

The fault is still not with “The Sea”, his Faith, but rather his own actions.

So in S2, I think Elendil will continue a Job-like story arc. We’ve seen from behind-the-scenes footage and promotional material that he’s jailed. We’ve read that Eärien might turn against him to seek justice for the loss of Isildur. He likely will lose his position as Captain; more trials for Elendil.

An aside: there’s a moment in S1, Ep. 6 when he talks to Isildur about horses and Númenoreans. He mentions learning it from his wife.

I wonder if she was more Faithful of the two. I imagine her death caused strife within the family; Why Anárion became more devoutly Faithful.

The Parable of the Faithful Son

We’ve established Elendil’s Job-like story arc in S1. Indications are this will continue in S2. But how does it conclude? He can’t just suffer endlessly for no reason. So where does it take him, and why?

In an interview with Black Girl Nerds, Lloyd Owen talks about Elendil’s arc in S2. Lots of good stuff, but at around 27:00 Lloyd says, “And to take that gift with me on my horse and ride with it, super special.”

What is this gift, where does he go?

Many have guessed that the gift is Narsil, and he rides west to Andúnië, but I want to ask why and how. Here I bring up another Biblical comparison, which I believe leads to Anárion’s appearance, either at the end of S2 or in S3. And that is the Parable of the Prodigal Son.

This Parable features three characters: A father and two sons. The younger son asks the father for his inheritance, leaves the family, and goes off gallivanting. He spends all the money, becomes destitute, and returns home. And yet, the father welcomes him back with open arms.

The older brother, who stayed dutiful to the father, complains, and then the father says in Luke 15:32, roughly, “But we had to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.”

The parable is about redemption.

Thje Rings of Power flips this around. You have a son (Anárion) who is Faithful, who leaves his Father and siblings, who choose to be less Faithful in order to fit into Númenorean society. In S1, Ep. 3 Elendil says: “The past is dead. We either move forward or die with it”.

He wants to leave the old ways.

In the Parable the son returns to the father, seeking forgiveness and redemption. However, here it is reversed; I think it’s the father (Elendil) who will return to the son (Anárion), seeking forgiveness and redemption.

This is why I think Elendil rides off at the end of S2.

There’s a setup for this too. In the same dinner scene, Elendil says, “There is nothing for us on our western shores”. Ironically by the end of S2, there might be nothing for Elendil in Armenelos: one son is presumed dead; Eärien hates him; he’s likely no longer Captain.

It’s unclear how things with Míriel are, but likely, she will play the role of appeasing Pharazôn and the King’s Men. In the same interview with Black Girl Nerds, Lloyd mentions that “his leadership qualities are being taught to him” by Miriel. There are also hints of unspoken love.

This scene could be a goodbye scene between them, where Míriel gives Elendil his sword. If so, it’s a variation on Elrond giving Andúril to Aragorn in The Return of the King. Elendil must set aside the Sea Captain, and become who he was born to be.

There are hints in S1 about what Elendil’s lineage might be. I’ve previously discussed how the show is doing Elendil’s lineage from the Lords of Andúnië . I think there’s reason to explore that further in S2, leading to him receiving Narsil.

So I think that all of this, Elendil’s suffering, his struggle with Faith in Armenelos, will lead him to going West. Narsil is a Quenya name that symbolically refers to the Sun and the Moon. Anárion means Son of the Sun.

To renew his Faith, Elendil must turn to the Sun.

About the author: Webcrawler is a full-time data analyst and a part-time Tolkien aficionado and moderator on TheOneRing.net’s Discord Server. When he’s not working or in the discord, Webcrawler is horsing around on Twitter.