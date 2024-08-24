Eagle-eyed spies have noted that The War of the Rohirrim director Kenji Kamiyama linked to a revealing article on Japanese publication AV Watch on his Twitter account just earlier.

The article contains some fascinating quotes from key members of the recently announced Japanese voice cast. I’m using good ol’ Google translate so I cannot attest to complete accuracy of translation, but let’s break it down.

First, there’s some background on the Japanese trailer acknowleging it’s unsual difference fgrom the US domestic version:

…in order to convey the worldview of “Lord of the Rings” to fans around the world, including in Japan, a Japanese version trailer with different content was released simultaneously worldwide, which is an unusual move.

AV mentions a handful of stand-out details from the JP trailer:

In the video, we can see the horn, the great eagle, Mumakir, orcs, and even Saruman the White and the Horn Castle, all familiar to “Lord of the Rings” fans. At the end, “someone” appears who is collecting golden rings, reminiscent of the “One Ring.”

Opinion seems to be firming around the idea that the figure with the pouch of rings, collecting them from corpses on a winter battlefield, is an orc whose name is Rot (the unconfirmed Japanese romanisation is “Lot.”). We don’t know for certain, but it seems a logical conclusion that this is some sort of free-lance servant or agent of Mordor — since he asks “What would Mordor want with rings?” A Nazgul wouldn’t ask such questions, nor a close servant like Mouth of Sauron. However, it’s worth remembering that, in The Two Towers, Grishnákh seems aware that there are Rings of Power.

The thought came suddenly into Pippin’s mind, as if caught direct from the urgent thought of his enemy: ‘Grishnákh knows about the Ring! He’s looking for it, while Uglúk is busy: he probably wants it for himself.’ Cold fear was in Pippin’s heart, yet at the same time he was wondering what use he could make of Grishnákh’s desire.

This is never more fully explained, but Pippin’s conclusion seems correct: at least some orcs know about Rings. How and when did they discover this knowledge is an interesting question.

Anyway, we’ll return to this Rot/Lot individual shortly.

The article then focuses on the cast, revealing some interesting details:

Takako Honda, who voiced Éowyn in the Japanese dub of “Lord of the Rings,” will play Olwyn, who supports Princess Hela [sic]. In the subtitled version, Miranda Otto, who also gave a passionate performance as Éowyn, will play Olwyn, making this a timeless collaboration.

Olwyn may be this character on the left of Héra, who is also seen in a scene on the Deeping Wall during the siege of the Hornburg. It appears that Otto is doing double duty voicing both Éowyn and Olwyn. Honda may be doing the same. It’s a little unclear.

…the role of Lot, an orc who is an important character in the story, will be played by Manabu Muraji, who was the Japanese voice actor for Meriadoc Brandybuck, played by Dominic Monaghan in “Lord of the Rings.” And the role of Rohan’s servant Leaf will be played by Jun Tatani, who played Hiccup in “How to Train Your Dragon” and also appeared in Kenji Kamiyama’s “Eden of the East.”

Leaf is probably the young … page/squire on the left. This shot shows the Olwyn character on the right much better.

The article then has some interesting comments from some of the Japanese voice cast.

Masachika Ichimura as Helm Hammerhand

The character I play, King Helm, is so strong that he is called the “Hammer King” because he can knock down enemies with just one fist. Just recording the voiceover for this trailer required so much energy that I lost my voice. This film depicts the emotional drama of King Helm and Princess Hera. As a parent of two children myself, I think there are parts of the story I can empathize with.

Loss and grief is such a prominent part of this tale. First, Wulf, through the death of his father, Freca. Then later, Helm grapples with loss as well after the deaths of his sons Haleth and Hama. Appendix A describes how he grows “gaunt with famine and grief” and when I spoke to Philippa Boyens back in 2022 she mentioned “the madness born of grief from the loss of a child” while we were discussing the role of Helm. She says she “saw the tales of him slipping out during the siege [of the Hornburg] and attacking the camp for his people as literally someone trying to — even with their bare hands — protect the people as the king should.”

Fuka Koshiba as Héra

Princess Hera was raised with the love of her father, King Helm, and is a dignified woman who is adept at riding horses and swordsmanship. Although she is hesitant at first, she is a strong-willed character who faces the crisis of the kingdom as a princess to protect her people, with a sense of responsibility and determination. The main dubbing of the film is still a little ways off, but I think that fans of The Lord of the Rings, as well as those who are watching the series for the first time, will enjoy it.

I find it interesting that Koshiba decribes Héra as “hesistant at first” yet faces “crisis of the kingdom as a princess to protect her people”. There’s also a snatch of dialogue in the trailer with someone, possibly Olwyn, seeming to implore her: “People need hope, Héra.”

That seems to me unlike Éowyn, who yearns for battle. In fact, as a described, she puts me more in mind of Frodo’s uncertainty when Gandalf tells him the truth of the One Ring: “I suppose I must go alone, if I am to do that and save the Shire. But I feel very small, and very uprooted, and well – desperate. The Enemy is so strong and terrible.”

Also, taking both Ichimura’s and Koshiba’s comments together, it seems that the Japanese cast has only just begun their work, and perhaps even have only voiced the trailer so far.

Kenjiro Tsuda as Wulf

The appeal of Director Kenji Kamiyama is that he has created an entertaining work that anyone can enjoy while incorporating complex and philosophical elements. Wulf, the character I play, is not just a villain, but a character with his own reasons and drama.

This supports Philippa Boyens’ telling TORn that they have viewed Wulf as a complex character in his own right, and that they’ve been interested in exploring why Wulf chose to act as he did: “Wulf, if he’d made the right choices, it would have been a different story. He doesn’t. He makes other choices, and they’re very interesting choices – and where those choices come from is really fascinating. He’s one of my favourite characters ever that we’ve ever created.”

Takako Honda as Olwyn (and perhaps Éowyn — TBC)

My role is Olwyn, a maid to Princess Héra. She receives secret orders from King Helm and acts with Héra until the end.

What are these secret orders? When are they given — at Edoras before it falls, or later at the Hornburg during the winter siege? Intriguing.

Manabu Muraji as Lot/Rot

It’s been almost a quarter century since the first trilogy, in which I voiced Meriadoc Brandybuck (Merry) in Japanese, was released in 2001. I’m really happy to have been able to continue to be involved in the world of The Lord of the Rings in various ways during that time. This film depicts the battle in Rohan, a place that has a special connection to Merry, and I’m grateful to Dominic Monaghan for playing a role that’s completely different from his previous roles! I hope you’ll come to the theater to see his transformation!!

It seems that Muraji was chosen because he’d done a voice role dubbing Dominic Monaghan before. Further, saying he’s grateful to Monaghan for “playing a role that’s completely different” pretty much confirms that the English VA for Lot/Rot is none other than Mr Dominic Monaghan. TORn Staffer Justin was on the money during our trailer breakdown chat earlier today.

Taya Hayato as Leaf

I will be playing the role of Leaf, who is Héra’s servant. Although he is a little timid, he is a kind-hearted boy who tries his best to support Héra as she walks through her cruel destiny.

It’s very interesting to hear it called a cruel destiny, rather than a heroic one. Again, to me, this sounds like Héra is more called by necessity than driven by inner-purpose. Or, to quote Gandalf and Frodo yet again: