A spy report sent in by a fan confirms, for the first time, that Tolkien’s great antagonist of the Second Age will have the name that fans have been hoping and waiting hear — Annatar.

Annatar arrives for his adaptation debut

The July 2024 issue of EMPIRE Magazine hits newsstands this week featuring an exclusive new interview with Lindsey Weber, Executive Producer of The Rings of Power on Prime Video. Grab a copy (or two!) if you can find one (Ed: you can subscribe online and Mac junkies can also apparently get the article via Apple News.). But let’s not bury the lede: for the first time in official marketing or messaging, Prime Video has let loose the heralded name of Sauron’s alter-ego that has fans on edge of their seats:

Meanwhile, Sauron still has (counts fingers, runs out) 16 more rings to usher into being, not including the One that will in the darkness bind them. It’s taken him eight episodes just to get to three. He needs to get cracking. And that’s certainly what he does in Season 2, adopting a new identity as blond-locked elf Annatar and becoming besties with the worryingly pliant Celebrimbor. (emphasis mine) Empire Magazine, July 2024

There are a lot of juicy tidbits from Lindsey Weber in this piece so let’s highlight one of the most important storylines for Season 2:

“The relationship between those two characters — and those two actors Charlie Vickers and Charles Edwards — is something we’re so proud of. It is a spectacular performance from both of them and a really compelling story that’s very much at the heart of what we’re doing this season. Sauron wants to control all of Middle-earth, and he knows he needs rings to do it. And he needs the greatest of elven smiths to make those rings.” Lindsey Weber, EP of TROP

Fans immediately took to twitter after seeing the exclusive reveal during TORN Tuesday this week.

Screenshots courtesy of @theoneringnet for the July 2024 issue of Empire magazine ft Galadriel wearing Nenya, confirmation Vickers is playing Annatar!! #TheRingsofPower #TROPSpoilers https://t.co/g8XtI9cnun pic.twitter.com/cBHdoyM4OU — Berek of Numenor, Isildur’s Horse (@BerekTheHorse) June 5, 2024

“The relationship between those two characters – and those two actors, Charlie and Charles, is something we're so proud of," says Weber. "It is a spectacular performance from both of them and a really compelling story that's very much at the heart of what we're doing this season.… pic.twitter.com/2ODLivxnho — Rings Of Power Era (@RingsOfPowerEra) June 5, 2024

I’m so excited to have it finally publicly confirmed the Rings of Power will indeed be using the name Annatar for Sauron in season two! 🧝🏼‍♂️ #TROPspoilers



via Empire Magazine’s upcoming issue, shared early by @theoneringnet — Tea with Rings of Power ☕️ (@teawithtrop) June 5, 2024

OMG OMG OMG GOOD MORNING SHE LOOKS GORGEOUS!!!!🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/8Wgu82z2bG — Ivyy✨ is waiting for TROP s2 (@rukiasbankaii) June 5, 2024 and finally…

Watch the reveal happen at 1:38:30 in the middle of the show, or watch the whole episode which has so much MORE news about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and other adaptations.

Join the most active LOTR and ROP daily discussion on our Discord at https://discord.gg/theonering